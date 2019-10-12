Offset sure know how to spoil his queen! The rapper presented Cardi B with a diamond the size of an iceberg for her 27th birthday, and you have to see this gigantic jewel to believe it actually exists.

If anyone knows how to spoil a queen, it’s Offset! The rapper celebrated wife Cardi B’s 27th birthday with her and her loved ones last night, and presented the “Bodak Yellow” rapper with a jewel the size of a small island. Okay, not exactly the size of a small island, but this baby is huge. “TITANIC DIAMOND 💍 💎 HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY QUEEN U DESERVE EVERYTHING THAT COME YOUR WAY I LOVE YOU AND OUR FAMILY TOGETHER ♥️,” Offset captioned a video posted to his Instagram late on Oct. 11 — Cardi’s actual birthday.

In the video, Cardi is seen smiling as her hunky husband slides a gorgeous diamond ring on her finger. However, the fun doesn’t stop there. He then pulls out a gigantic diamond ring, and Cardi is in full-on disbelief over the luxurious gift! “Oh my goodness,” she exclaims, covering her mouth as she becomes seemingly speechless. She then starts singing, “I deserve this, I deserve this,” as she admires her new sparkler — which matches her long, pink and silver manicure perfectly. Cardi and Offset then share a sweet kiss and hug as their friends and loved ones clap and cheer for them.

Naturally, fans were in awe of the generous (and well-deserved!) gift and flooded the comments section with their praises. “Aww Love is Action. God is able. Amazing,” one fan gushed, while another wrote, “He in love love.” Of course, thousands of diamond emojis made their way into the comments as well, and one fan even said, “NOW THAT’S GANGSTA 💪🏽❤️.”

Earlier in the day, Offset wished Cardi a happy birthday with a beautiful video montage of the two of them, captioning the sweet video, ““MY BEST FRIEND THE LOVE OF MY LIFE, MY GUARDIAN ANGEL, KK’s MOM, THIS DAY IS YOUR SPECIAL DAY I LOVE HAPPY BDAY!!NOT JUST ME AND FAMILY BUT THE WORLD LOVES YOU.” Happy birthday, Cardi!