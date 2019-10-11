Offset wished his wife Cardi B a happy birthday with the most romantic post on Instagram, telling her ‘this day is your special day.’

Offset, 27, really knows how to put together a birthday present. On Oct. 11, the Migos member took to Instagram to wish his wife, Cardi B, 27, a happy birthday with a romantic compilation video of the two. “MY BEST FRIEND THE LOVE OF MY LIFE, MY GUARDIAN ANGEL, KK’s MOM, THIS DAY IS YOUR SPECIAL DAY I LOVE HAPPY BDAY!!NOT JUST ME AND FAMILY BUT THE WORLD LOVES YOU,” Offset captioned the video. In the post, Offset put together a slew of random clips featuring him and Cardi. The clips captured the couple giving each other red carpet smooches, having sweet, private moments, and the duo rapping on stage together. All of it was set to the Alicia Keys song “Un-thinkable.” How romantic!

Offset, born Kiari Kendrell Cephus, routinely gushes about his Grammy winning wife. On Sept. 27, Offset referred to his love as “more precious than a diamond” when the music video for French Montana‘s “Writing on the Wall” dropped. The video features Cardi in a revealing white lingerie monokini and sheer duster, which Offset was head over heels for.

While the couple are in a great place right now, the road has been a bit rocky. The “Clout” rappers have been in an on-again, off-again relationship since February 2017. They got married in September of the same year and announced they were expecting their first child the following spring, welcoming baby Kulture in July 2018. Then things took a turn for the couple.

Videos surfaced of Offset in bed with another woman while he was still with Cardi, leading to the pair seemingly calling it quits in December 2018. “I guess we grew out of love but we are not together anymore,” she revealed on Instagram at the time. However, they reconciled sometime before Valentine’s Day in 2019, with Offset even joining Cardi on stage at the Grammys when she won Best Rap Album, showing nothing but love and support. Since then, the two have never seemed stronger and celebrated their second wedding anniversary on Sept. 20. Here’s to many more birthdays the two will share together!