Offset Gushes Over Cardi B In Sexy Music Video: You’re ‘More Precious Than A Diamond’

Cardi B is featured in French Montana’s latest music video for ‘Writing on the Wall’ with Post Malone and Rvssian!

Offset, 27, can’t get enough of his wife and baby mama, Cardi B! “MORE PRECIOUS THAN A DIAMOND, SNACK, WHOLE MEAL, APPETIZER,” he posted on Instagram on Friday, September 27. “I WILL EAT YOUR SOUL 👅👅👅.” He captioned an angelic-like still from French Montana‘s new video for “Writing on the Wall” which shows Cardi in a revealing white lingerie monokini and sheer duster.

Cardi, 26, looks incredible in the video as she shows off her toned abs, flat tummy and sculpted thighs against a superimposed background. In the video, Cardi dances and shows off her body in several sexy outfits, including a super short blazer-body suit combo with patent over-the-knee boots. Both ensembles reveal her various tattoos. “Make you push a little harder, little faster, little deeper,” she rap-sings as she twerks next to French.

Cardi also appears to reference her relationship drama with Offset, rapping “B—–s hella’ jealous, wishin’ it was them instead of us” and “Wish that we could take the rumors to the bank/We don’t have no more room inside the safe.” The hiphop power couple are often subject to gossip and rumors, but despite it all, just celebrated their second wedding anniversary on September 20. “9/20/17 Happy marriage anniversary hubby❤️ We keep learning and growing. Thats what marriage about,” Cardi wrote on her Instagram account last week.

Though the “Clout” rappers seem more solid than ever, the duo have been in an on-again, off-again relationship since February 2017, tying the knot just a few months later in September. They announced they were expecting their first child the following spring, and welcomed adorable baby Kulture in July 2018. Videos later surfaced of Offset in bed with other women while he was with Cardi, and though she stayed with him at the time, they announced the relationship was over in December 2018. “It’s nobody fault. I guess we grew out of love but we are not together anymore,” she revealed on Instagram at the time. “It might take time to get a divorce and I’m going to always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter’s father.” The couple reconciled, however, just before Valentine’s Day 2019. “[We’re] just taking things slow. We have a baby right now. That’s like our real big focus,” Cardi revealed to People magazine in February.