Cardi B showed off her killer dance moves during a sweet moment with Offset, as the couple tore it up at home. She looked gorgeous in a lavender swimsuit while she was at it!

They’re stuck inside during quarantine, but Cardi B and Offset are making sure to keep the romance alive in their marriage. The rappers, who married in 2018, had a little dance session in the foyer of their home on the night of May 25, and Cardi, 27, posted the sweet moment on Instagram for all of her fans to swoon over. The video shows the “I Like It” singer slow dancing with her husband, 28, to Dalex and Lenny Tavárez‘s “Bellaquita” remix while wearing just a lavender bikini and a long, white skirt to cover up. Offset is completely admiring the view as he twirls her around the “dance floor.” She captioned the post, “my papasoteee” — Spanish for “daddy.” You can watch the video below!

Cardi’s new tattoo, a massive back piece of a butterfly and flowers, is visible throughout the clip. She revealed the ink for the first time in a May 21 Instagram story, and the results are gorgeous. The brightly colored artwork shows a monarch butterfly resting upon vivid turquoise and pink petals, and it stretches from her shoulder, across her back, to her hip. Combined with her existing peacock tattoo on her thigh, her pink hair, and that purple swimsuit, she’s a candy colored vision in her dance video with her Migos husband. We’re going to see a lot more of her back tattoo soon; Cardi revealed that she still has two sessions to go with artist Jamie Schene, of Union3 Tattoo, before it’s officially complete.

When she’s not dancing the day away with Offset, Cardi’s been plenty busy during quarantine. She filmed a spot for Facebook’s #Graduation2020 virtual event, giving high school and college seniors a message of encouragement: “don’t let no Coronavirus, no nothing, take this special moment from you.”

She’s spending tons of time with her one-year-old daughter, Kulture Cephus, as well. They’re baking cookies and snuggling all day, every day. How sweet is that?