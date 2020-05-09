See Pic
Cardi B Debuts Stunning Pink Wig As She Rocks Daisy Dukes In Glam New Pic

Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

Cardi B is the queen of quarantine hair makeovers — we can hardly keep up! The rapper’s latest look featured pretty pink curls, and we’re so here for it.

Who says you can’t look glam while in lockdown? Cardi B has been switching up her quarantine look on a near daily basis, and her latest hair makeover involved pastel pink curls! The rapper got all dolled up for a photo she shared with fans via her on Instagram on May 8, and she looked stunning! The 27-year-old sat on an outdoor lounge chair as she debuted one of her most gorgeous wigs yet, which featured bleached blonde roots that blended into a pretty pink hue. The wig, which was styled in loose curls, sat just above the “I Like It” singer’s shoulders and framed her face perfectly.

In the snap, which she captioned “Issa pretty day”, Cardi paired her new tresses with a neon pink crop top and cute daisy duke denim shorts. She also showed off her attention to detail, painting her long nails a pretty baby pink shade. “Is that the same hair as yesterday? I cant keep up at this point,” one fan commented, and we totally agree! Cardi has been switching up her look so often while in lockdown, it’s hard to keep track.

She took to Instagram on April 26 to rock another pastel pink wig. This time, her hair featured blunt front bangs that covered her forehead, with two long pieces framing the sides of her face. The top of her head featured a massive bow, while the rest of her long pink hair was pulled back into a ponytail. he accessorized with a pair of massive heart-shaped diamond earrings and a lowcut white tank top.

View this post on Instagram

Issa pretty day

A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib) on

Cardi is just one of the many celebs to switch up their hairstyles during quarantine. Hilary Duff, 32, completely shocked us when she debuted bright blue hair on April 12. The actress completely ditched her blonde hair for a robin’s egg blue hue. Her new hair was a dark blue shade with turquoise and royal blue highlights. Before going fully blue, she dyed her locks a dark brown, with her roots kept brown while the middle of her hair to the ends were dyed blue.