Hilary Duff’s Blue Hair, Elle Fanning Goes Pink & More Celeb Hair Makeovers During Quarantine

With the entire world on lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, staying inside can make you a bit stir crazy. The self-quarantine has been affecting everyone, even some of our favorite stars including Hilary Duff, Elle Fanning, and more. Hilary, 32, completely shocked us when she debuted bright blue hair on April 12. The actress completely ditched her blonde hair for a robin’s egg blue hue. Her new hair was a dark blue shade with turquoise and royal blue highlights. Before going fully blue, she dyed her locks a dark brown, with her roots kept brown while the middle of her hair to the ends were dyed blue.

Elle, 21, ditched her blonde hair when she dyed it a hot pink on March 25, showing off her new at-home hair dye on Instagram. Elle took to her Instagram stories to show off her newly box-dyed hair which was wet and down in natural waves. She didn’t post any caption with the photo, letting her new hairdo speak for itself.

Jennifer Love Hewitt, 41, also decided to switch up her hairstyle during quarantine when she debuted new hot pink hair color while stuck at home on April 2. She posted a gorgeous selfie to Instagram on April 2 with her new hair which was dyed a shade of hot pink with highlights of her brown hair still peeking through. She captioned the photo, “The smile of a girl who just did at home hot pink highlights because what else can I do right now! Thanks @limecrimemakeup these hair conditioners are easy and so fun! @nikkilee901 don’t be mad lol. I really miss you! Hey @911onfox new look for Maddie?!”

Aside from celebrities dying their hair, many stars are embracing their natural hair by letting it air dry. Vanessa Hudgens, 31, went au naturel while quarantined and she took to Instagram on March 16 to show off her voluminous, super curly hair. She posted a boomerang video of her shaking her natural hair which was down in beach waves. Vanessa captioned the video, “Not even gonna try to do my hair with this weather lol sooo this is what it’s gonna be.”

Meanwhile, Gabrielle Union, 47, flaunted her gorgeous, short natural curls on April 2 when she showed off her natural, short curly hair in an Instagram video, which saw her pulling at her super tight curls.