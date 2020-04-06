Jennifer Love Hewitt Shows Off New Hair Makeover From Quarantine: See Her Wild, Hot Pink Highlighted Hair

Jennifer Love Hewitt dyed her brown hair a hot pink while stuck inside during quarantine & she looks gorgeous with her fun new hairstyle!

Jennifer Love Hewitt, 41, is the latest celebrity to switch up their hairstyle during quarantine and the actress debuted new hot pink hair while stuck at home on April 2. Jennifer shocked everyone when she posted a gorgeous selfie to Instagram on April 2 with her new hair which was dyed a shade of hot pink with highlights of her brown hair still peeking through. She captioned the photo, “The smile of a girl who just did at home hot pink highlights because what else can I do right now! Thanks @limecrimemakeup these hair conditioners are easy and so fun! @nikkilee901 don’t be mad lol. I really miss you! Hey @911onfox new look for Maddie?!”

Jennifer is just one of the many celebs who has been changing up their looks during this quarantine. In fact, Elle Fanning, 21, ditched her blonde hair when she dyed it a hot pink on March 25, showing off her new at-home hair dye on Instagram. Elle took to her Instagram stories to show off her newly box-dyed hair which was wet and down in natural waves. She didn’t post any caption with the photo, which shocked us all.

Aside from Jennifer and Elle dying their hair, many stars are choosing to go au naturel. Gabrielle Union, 47, let her real hair down on April 2 when she showed off her natural, short curly hair in an Instagram video, which sees her pulling at her super tight curls. Meanwhile, Ariana Grande, 26, showed off her naturally curly hair to Instagram on March 30. Ariana posted a selfie with the caption, “get a load a dis,” while her long black hair was done down in natural waves with bangs covering her forehead. Her loose curls were super voluminous and cascaded her entire face which was done up in glam.

