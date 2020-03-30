Ariana Grande Shows Off Naturally Curly Hair & She’s Unrecognizable: Before & After Photos

Ariana Grande looked completely unrecognizable when she showed off her gorgeous, naturally curly hair while in self-isolation.

Ariana Grande, 26, is the latest celebrity to go au naturel and the singer looked drop-dead-gorgeous when she showed off her naturally curly hair to Instagram on March 30. Ariana posted a selfie with the caption, “get a load a dis,” while her long black hair was done down in natural waves with bangs covering her forehead. Her loose curls were super voluminous and cascaded her entire face which was done up in glam. She rocked a thick black cat eyeliner and a nude lip, choosing not to wear any other makeup, letting her hair speak for itself.

Ariana also posted the photo to Twitter, where her mom, Joan Grande, gushed about the way her daughter looked, commenting, “your natural hair/curls is a world of its own… a magnificent beauty you are inside and out/ made up or natural … I love you…”

It is very rare that we see Ariana with her natural hair, as the star is usually sporting a super slicked back high-ponytail with a long straight mane in the back. When her hair isn’t up in a ponytail, it’s done in a half-up-half-down style, but regardless, she always has her hair pin-straight. So, we were pleasantly surprised to see her rock natural curls.

It’s been so long since we’ve seen Ariana with her natural hair, in fact, the last time she showed off her natural locks was back in August when her hairstylist, Josh Liu, posted a photo of the singer lying in bed with extra curly wet hair as if she had just gotten out of the shower. Her hairstylist posted the photo with the caption, “natural curls coming in strong with a little tlc,” and fans stormed his comments to gush about how much they love her natural strands.

We absolutely love seeing Ariana go au naturel and you can click through the gallery above to see all of her gorgeous looks!