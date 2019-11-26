Ariana Grande has had her super long high ponytail for so many years that fans have no idea what her actual hair looks like. She’s revealed it to them in an IG story and now they’re going wild for it.

Think about it, when is the last time you saw Ariana Grande‘s natural hair? Yep, we can’t remember either. She wears super long extensions and has rocked a high pony for nearly her entire career. But in a black and white Instagram story on Nov. 25, Ari let fans in on what her hair looks like naturally and they’re going nuts over it. The 26-year-old can be seen in front of a mirror with her natural curly hair piled up into a short ponytail atop her head as she runs her fingers through it.

Fans went crazy for the look. Since they couldn’t comment in the story, they took to Twitter to plead with Ariana to wear her hair au natural more often. “I LOVE YOUR NATURAL HAIR SO MUCH!! PLS WEAR IT LIKE THAT OFTEN @ArianaGrande,” one fan tweeted. “you [sic] hair is insane. when will we see you on stage w it? @ArianaGrande,” a user named Marlen tweeted

“KEEP UR HAIR LIKE THIS ALL THE TIME ISS HELLA CUTE,” another person tweeted while user I love miss ponytail asked Ari to “Drop the ponytail, I want to see ur real hair.” A woman named Hanna agreed, tweeting, “girl just let your down and show us what it looks like rn.” Fan Alanie wrote,”@ArianaGrande u should really wear ur natural sometimes it looks so gorgeous and good.”

you hair is insane. when will we see you on stage w it? @ArianaGrande pic.twitter.com/VQy1ddtF97 — 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐥𝐞𝐧 (@heaIariana) November 26, 2019

DROP THE PONYTAIL I WANNA SEE UR REAL HAIR @ArianaGrande pic.twitter.com/JxeIJRoOkV — i love miss ponytail (@arianahugrande) November 25, 2019

Before the 2014 Grammys, Ari revealed in an interview with Boston radio station Mix 104.1 that she always wore a long high pony because her natural hair fell out after dying it red for four years for Nickelodeon’s Victorious followed by Sam and Cat. “I was on a television show for a very long time where I had to dye my hair every other week for the role so naturally my hair fell out. It was all broke off so I have a lot of fake hair,” she explained.

“But it’s not like I can just wear my hair however I want. It’s easier for me to tie it back cause my hair’s so short and broken. So I wear the same hairstyle all the time. And I’m comfortable with it. I’ll switch it up eventually. I just have to wait for my hair to grow. It’s like little pieces of hay right now, it’s not cute. I’d love to wear it down but I’d look like the scarecrow.” Well, her hair looks long enough now that she could give her real look a try!