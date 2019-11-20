It was a ‘Victorious’ reunion for the ages at Ariana Grande’s Nov. 19 concert in Atlanta! The singer brought her former co-star, Liz Gillies, onstage for an epic duet of ‘Give It Up.’

Ariana Grande surprised the crowd of her Nov. 19 Atlanta tour stop with a very special guest — Liz Gillies! The ladies previously starred on the Nickelodeon show, Victorious, together, and they performed a rendition of their famous duet from the show, “Give It Up,” at Ariana’s concert. The crowd went wild when Liz came onstage, and the ladies proved they still had the same chemistry as back in the day as they belted out the track. It’s been SIX years since Victorious ended, so this was definitely a pleasant surprise for fans.

Liz wasn’t the only Victorious star at the show, either! Matt Bennett was also in attendance, and the trio posed for a photo, which Ari posted to Instagram, after the show. Matt and Liz also both helped Ariana sing her smash, “Thank U, Next,” onstage during the show. Naturally, fans began freaking out on Twitter as the videos surfaced. “Ariana and Liz actually performed “Give It Up’ we’ve come full circle,” one person wrote, while someone else added, “YEARS LATER AND #GIVEITUP IS STILL A BANGER.”

The Atlanta show was a big deal for Ari, as it marked her return to the stage after coming down with a brutal illness earlier this week. She even had to cancel her Nov. 17 concert in Lexington, Kentucky while recovering from being sick. However, she certainly looked to be feeling much better at the Nov. 19 concert!

Ariana & Liz performing “Give it Up” at #SWTAtlanta last night! pic.twitter.com/pcKSK5Oyyz — Ariana Grande Updates (@AllArianaDaily) November 20, 2019

As the year comes to an end, Ariana’s Sweetener tour is slowly winding down. She’ll continue making stops throughout the United States during the rest of November and December, with the tour coming to a close on Dec. 22 in Inglewood, California. It’s been a wild few months ,for sure!