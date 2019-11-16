Ariana Grande Reveals She’s ‘Very Sick’ & ‘In So Much Pain’ On Tour As She Updates Fans

Ariana is currently on the road for her ‘Sweetener/Thank U Next’ tour and has several dates to go before wrapping in Los Angeles on Dec. 22.

Oh no! Ariana Grande, 26, revealed she hasn’t been feeling well in a length Instagram post on Saturday, Nov. 16. “Hi my loves so I’m still very sick,” she began the post, shared to her Instagram story, adding that she’s been sick for over three weeks. “I’ve been sick since the last London show. I don’t know how it’s possible but my throat and head are still in so much pain. I sound okay I’m just in a lot of pain and it’s difficult to breathe during the show. I just really don’t know what’s happening with my body right now and need to figure it out.”

The “7 Rings” singer has been on the road for the second leg of her sold out Sweetener/Thank U, Next since Nov. 9, after wrapping the European portion in London on Oct. 16. “I just finished my show in Charlottesville and I’ve been sick since the last show in London,” she continued in another video posted to her story. “I’ve been coughing and had this like crazy sinus infection thing that has not gone away for a really long time. I haven’t been able to really get better and tonight during the show tonight my head was really splitting and heavy and my glands really hurt and I’m trying to figure out what’s going on.”

The singer also added that she may possibly have to cancel shows as a result of her condition. “Please take this as a gentle heads up. I don’t want anyone to feel blindsided tomorrow if god forbid I can’t make the show happen,” alluding to her upcoming performance in Lexington, Kentucky. “I’m going to cherish these memories with you guys because they’re really beautiful and that’s why I’m really mad I can’t get better because I really don’t want to cancel anything because I’m really cherishing all these last moments together. I love you.”

Ariana is also nominated at the upcoming American Music Awards taking place Nov. 24 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles in several categories, including Artist of the Year, Tour of the Year, and Favorite Music Video for “7 Rings”!