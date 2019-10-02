Ariana Grande Wore Her Hair Down On Tour & Fans Are Losing Their Minds — See Pics

It’s very rare to see Ariana Grande with her hair down & she just did it while on tour, leaving her fans in an excited frenzy, gushing about the news on social media.

Ariana Grande, 26, is known for her two signature hairstyles – a slicked-back high ponytail or a half-up half-down look. While Ariana looks fabulous no matter what hairstyle she wears, her fans love seeing her with her hair down because it’s quite a rare sight to see. So, when she completely let loose while on her Sweetener tour in Hamburg, Germany on September 29, fans immediately took to social media to share the news. Ariana took the stage with her black hair down, straight, and parted to the side, while a tiny bedazzled hair clip decorated one side of her head.

As soon as she stepped out on stage, fans posted photos and videos to Twitter, with one user, needyforwhytry, writing, “Ariana performing with her hair down. that’s it that’s the tweet.” Another user, Liassweetener wrote, “As she came on the stage and I saw her hair was down….. EVERYTHING!! The feeling I had… EVERYTHING!!! Best night of my life. I love you with all my heart.”

Not only was Ariana’s hair down, but it was also extra long, ending a little past her waist. This isn’t the first time fans have freaked out over Ariana’s hair, in fact, they do it anytime she changes up her look. Aside from her wairing her hair down, fans love seeing her natural hair, which is curly. Back in August, her hairstylist, Josh Liu, shared a photo of the singer lying in bed with extra curly locks. The selfie of Ariana sees her lying down in bed with wet hair as if she had just gotten out of the shower and her hair is in full-blown curls starting at the roots to the tips, cascading around her head. Josh posted the photo with the caption, “natural curls coming in strong with a little tlc,” and of course, fans stormed his comments section to express how much they loved it.

We love seeing Ariana switch up her hairstyle and she’s so gorgeous, it’s easy for her to experiment with different looks while still managing to pull them off.