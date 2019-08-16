Ariana Grande Rocks Gorgeous Natural Curls & Hairstylist Reveals How To Get The Look

Ariana Grande is known for her super straight ponytails but, whenever she rocks her natural curls, she looks gorgeous & you can get her exact look.

Ariana Grande, 26, rarely wears her hair naturally curly and can usually be seen sporting a super long straight and sleek ponytail or half-up half-down hairstyle. So, we were totally shocked when her hairstylist, Josh Liu, posted a photo of the singer lying in bed with extra curly locks. The selfie of Ariana sees her lying down in bed with wet hair as if she had just gotten out of the shower and her hair is in full-blown curls starting at the roots to the tips, cascading around her head. Seeing Ariana with curly hair is so rare, we were so excited to catch a glimpse. Her hairstylist posted the photo with the caption, “natural curls coming in strong with a little tlc,” and fans stormed his comments to gush about how much they love her natural strands.

Ariana’s natural hair was scrunched to be extra curly and it’s the perfect hairstyle to try out for the last month of summer, especially since a heatwave is about to hit us. Luckily, Millie Morales, Garnier Consulting Celebrity Hairstylist, shared with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, how to get her look. Step one, “Use a wide-tooth comb to remove any knots on freshly washed hair.” Step two, “Saturate hair with a leave-in conditioner from roots to end. Make sure to get every strand, to give hair moisture and to control frizz.” Step three, “Apply a dollop amount of Garnier Fructis Style Curl Shaping Jelly Treat, mix it in your hands and apply all over hair, focusing on the ends, and scrunch up.” Lastly, Millie said you have two options for the final step – you can either let your hair air-dry or use a diffuser on the warm setting, to dry curls quicker.

While we loved seeing Ariana’s gorgeous selfie with her full natural curls down, we also caught a glimpse of her natural hair back in July, when she graced the August issue cover of Vogue. Ariana went a bit more au naturel than usual for the cover, opting to let her natural curls peek through her massive black Eric Javits, framing the sides of her face. For her makeup, she only rocked a bit of eyeliner and some long lashes, while the rest of her face looked completely bare, but it was her curls that stole the show.

We love seeing Ariana switch up her hairstyle, let alone rock her natural hair. It’s so refreshing to see her in her natural element with curls, just like us.