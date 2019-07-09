Ariana Grande Reclines In A High-Waisted Bikini In The Recording Studio For ‘Vogue’ Plus, See Her Cover

Ariana Grande graces the August cover of ‘Vogue’ & the singer looks drop-dead-gorgeous in a slew of sexy looks including a high-waisted green bikini.

Ariana Grande, 26, stars on the cover of Vogue for the August issue, and the singer looks absolutely amazing in the photo spread. In one photo from the shoot, Ariana is pictured in an improvised recording studio at her childhood home in Boca Raton, Florida, while rocking a seriously sexy ensemble. She is photographed reclining back on a table while wearing an emerald green, criss-cross Khaite bralette that showed off ample cleavage, paired with the matching high-waisted boy shorts. Her super tiny waist and rock hard abs were on full display in this look, while she wore a chunky green knit cardigan that was draped off one arm. The singer showed off her long, lean legs in this ensemble, which looked extra toned and tanned, and her hair was done up in her signature half up half down style, cascading down her shoulders.

For the cover, Ariana looks stunning in a black crinkled Dior dress with a plunging V-neckline, which she chose to go completely braless under. The dress showed off ample cleavage, while one strap fell off one of her shoulders, as Ariana was pictured lying back on the beach with her dog, Toulouse, in her lap. While we loved Ariana’s dress on the cover, we especially loved her massive black Eric Javits hat that took up the entire cover page, and her dazzling diamond earrings, including her Ana Khouri ear cuff. As for her glam, Ariana went a bit more au naturel than usual, opting to keep her natural curls peek through the hat, framing the sides of her face. For her makeup, she only rocked a bit of eyeliner and some long lashes, while the rest of her face looked completely bare.

Ariana looks just as gorgeous in the other two photos for the spread, as she poses alongside her mother, Joan, and grandmother, Marjorie, in one of them. For that photo, Ariana looked so sweet and innocent hugging both women, while wearing a pretty pink and white embroidered Chloé dress with spaghetti straps.

For the last photo, Ariana is pictured from afar, walking along the beach in Boca Raton, with her dog, only showing the back of her. She wore a gorgeous black and white patterned Dior maxi dress with a fringe hem, paired with the massive black Eric Javits hat from the cover. We loved the way Ariana looked for Vogue’s August 2019 cover issue, which will officially hit newsstands in NY and LA on July 16, and nationwide July 23.