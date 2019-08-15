Shampoo & Conditioner — New Hair Launches For Gorgeous Fall Strands

With summer nearly over, it’s time to revive your hair from all the damage caused this season & we rounded up the best shampoos & conditioners that will give you gorgeous strands this fall.

While it breaks our hearts to admit this, summer is basically over and if there’s one thing to look forward to, it’s getting your hair back to its hydrated state. To help you bring your strands back to life, we rounded up the best new shampoo and conditioner launches that are perfect for fall. No matter what hair type you have – whether it’s thick, coarse, frizzy, thin, straight – whatever it is, there’s something for every type of hair which you can see when you click through the gallery above.

If you’re looking to give your flat strands a lift and need major volume, look no further than the Moroccanoil Extra Volume Shampoo & Conditioner. This classic volumizing shampoo and conditioner work together to gently cleanse strands while volumizing, detangling and giving your hair full body – plus it smells delicious! Another option for any hair type is the In Common Clear Haze Universal Shampoo. It works on any and all types of hair and has an ultra-concentrated foam formula that removes buildup and impurities all while adding moisture.

Perfect for thick hair, the R+Co Atlantis Moisturizing Shampoo & Conditioner is a great choice, as it uses ingredients of babassu oil, witch hazel, nettle and vegetable protein to bring your hair back to life. An added bonus product for medium to thick hair is the Kevin Murphy Easy.Rider Anti Frizz Creme. Use it along with your shampoo and conditioner routine, as it’s a nourishing styling cream that delivers essential nutrients and minerals to give you frizz-free hair.

During the summer, we tend to use tons of products – whether it’s for frizz or dry shampoo to make a blowout last. So, the TRUHAIR Frothy Moisture Exfoliating Shampoo is a good option if you’ve been a little too product-heavy. It’s formulated with a 17 amino acid compound that moisturizes and removes build-up from your hair and scalp. No matter what your hair concern is, click through the gallery above to see all of the latest shampoo and conditioners that will revive your hair for fall.