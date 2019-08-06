Summer Scents — 20 Delicious Body Washes To Wash Off Sand From The Beach

With summer sadly coming to an end, it’s time to give your skin a fresh start from the long, sunny days & we rounded up the most deliciously scented body washes that are perfect for reviving dehydrated skin.

It’s always the saddest time of year when you realize summer is almost done, however, now you have something to look forward to. We rounded up the most amazing scented body washes, that will leave your skin feeling soft, smooth and brand new. The summer can do some serious damage to your skin – between the salt water from the ocean and the chlorine from the pool drying out your skin – you’re definitely in need of major hydration. Not to mention, the sun-rays that cause dead skin, combined with the buildup from sunscreen and tanning oils – your skin is in need of a major makeover.

No matter what your skin concern is – whether it’s dry, scaly, sensitive – we included a deliciously scented body wash that can tackle any concern. One of our favorites to really give your skin a boost of energy is the Soap & Glory Shower Ranger Cooling Body Wash, which is perfect after a long day in the sun, which we will all be making the most of this next month. The body wash has cooling agents such as chamomile, aloe and cucumber extracts, which actually soothe your skin and leave you feeling super fresh.

Another great shower gel for revitalizing summer skin is the Method Deep Detox Body Wash. Not only does it give your skin that squeaky clean feeling, it’s infused with cucumber, seaweed and green tea, which gives off a gorgeous aroma, plus it’s free of parabens and phthalates. If you’re looking to seriously revamp your summer skin, then look no further than the Tree Hut Coco Colada Shea Sugar Scrub. It’s perfect for removing dead and dull skin from the summer and is formulated with Shea Butter, Evening Primrose, Safflower Seed, almond, avocado and orange oil, to provide maximum exfoliation that leaves your skin feeling extra soft.

For ultimate results, try a scrub or an exfoliator first, to remove all buildup and dead skin, then follow up with a super nourishing cleanser such as the Nivea Care & Cucumber Moisturizing Body Wash, which is basically a lotion and cleanser in one. It gently cleanses and moisturizes skin, plus it’s infused with cucumber and cantaloupe melon, which leaves you smelling absolutely amazing and feeling hydrated, without being greasy. There are a ton of different body wash options for you to choose from, which you can see when you click through the gallery above.