How To Get A Perfect Glow: Bronzers, Highlighters, Glosses & More Summer Makeup That Will Make You Shine

Summer is officially in full swing & we rounded up all of the best products that will help you achieve the perfect glow all season long.

When it comes to summer, the one look everyone wants to achieve is a perfect glow. Wearing makeup in the summer, especially on super hot days and nights, can be tough, which is why the more natural you look, the better. We rounded up all of the products and makeup you need to ensure you have a dewy glow all summer long, and you can click through the gallery above to see them all.

Whether you want to go completely makeup free and just rock a tinted moisturizer, or you want to wear a full face of makeup, but make it look like you aren’t – we have something for everyone on this list. One of our favorite products for the summer that will give your entire body an all-around glow is the Huda Beauty N.Y.M.P.H., which stands for, Not. Your. Mama’s. Panty. Hose. Hilariously enough, the luminous face and body skin-finisher covers your skin in a gorgeous glowy sheen, as if you were wearing pantyhose. It will instantly make your legs look smoother, brighter, and more hydrated, plus, you can dab it on your face and the rest of your body for some added sparkle.

If you’re looking for one product that has a ton of different functions, then you should try the Beautyblender GLASS GLOW Shinelighter. It literally does it all, as it is a colorless gloss that melts into skin to give it a super shiny finish. You can rub it on your cheekbones, lips, eyelids – wherever you feel like putting it, and the best part is – it doesn’t feel sticky or heavy.

Summer is such a fun time for sparkly lip glosses and one of our favorites this season is the Lanolips Holographic Lip Water. It’s super light and not sticky, which are two main properties to look for in the summer, plus it contains lanolin, peppermint oil, and hyaluronic acid to ensure maximum moisture, all with a super fun holographic shimmer that can look good in both the day and the night. Click through the gallery above to see even more products that will give you a perfect glow.