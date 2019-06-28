Sunscreens: Essential SPF To Ensure You Have Fun In The Sun This 4th Of July

Now that it’s officially summer & 4th of July is right around the corner, it’s time to step up your sunscreen regimen & luckily, celeb dermatologist, Dr. Dendy Engelman, shared her expert tips!

While it’s important to wear sunscreen or SPF every day of the year, it’s most important during the summer months, as the sun is stronger and we’re outside a lot more, especially if you’re at the beach. For those who never remember to put on sunscreen or just choose not to because it’s a hassle, (you don’t want to be greasy!), look no further, because we rounded up all of the best new SPF products for your face, body, and even your hair – which you can see when you click through the gallery above. Plus, all of the new, innovative products make you feel like you’re not even wearing sunscreen, which is the best part. Aside from just picking out new sunscreens, celebrity dermatologist, Dr. Dendy Engelman, spoke to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, regarding the steps and measures you should take this summer when it comes to sun protection.

Dr. Engelman shared an easy way to condense your skincare routine, if you want to be protected but don’t want to go through a million steps. “Find an SPF that is super charged with antioxidants, like Elizabeth Arden PREVAGE City Smart Broad Spectrum SPF 50 Hydrating Shield. It combines UV and pollution protection to protect your skin from external skin aggressors that contribute to visible signs of aging. What’s more, it doesn’t just shield from new aggressors; it also neutralizes damage within the skin cells,” Dr. Engelman said.

One important factor when it comes to SPF is the ingredients. Dr. Engelman explained that there are certain ingredients you should always look for on your sunscreen and which ones to avoid. “Look for physical blockers such as zinc oxide and titanium dioxide. Avoid oxybenzone and octinoxate. A good rule of thumb is that if it’s a tough ingredient to pronounce, it is a chemical sunscreen. I prefer the mineral options!,” she said.

Aside from just applying SPF, Dr. Engelman shared other ways you can protect yourself from the sun, “Limit sun exposure especially between 10am-4pm, and if you are in the sun, seek shade and wear protective clothing, hats, sunglasses, etc.”

Whether you’re heading on vacation this summer or are just going to be out in the sun, click through the gallery above to see amazing sunscreen and SPF options that will work on just about everyone.