Braids: Rihanna & More Stars Try Out The Coolest Summer Hair Trend – See Pics

Summer is officially here & some of our favorite celebs have been rocking a ton of gorgeous new hairstyles, but one summer staple hair trend the stars love are braids!

Braids are the one hair trend that never go out of style and that’s because there are so many different ways to wear them. Whether it’s a regular braid, cornrows, or braided updos, they always look classic and chic. Summer is the season that everyone starts rocking braids, as it’s the perfect look on a hot day when you want to push all of your hair out of your face, and already, our fave stars have been rocking them. Rihanna, 31, just debuted her new braided hair in the best way possible, when she arrived at her Fenty Pop-Up Launch Party on June 18 at The Webster in New York City. Rihanna looked drop-dead-gorgeous in a sexy little Fenty Fuchsia Drawstring Satin Mini Dress, accessorized with the most fabulous David Webb jewels, but it was her gorgeous, long tight braids that stole the show. Rihanna’s hair was dyed a bright red and her tight braids were super thin and tight, starting at her scalp and ending all the way at her waist.

Another gorgeous way to rock a braid is in an updo, like Elle Fanning, 21, and Jessica Chastain, 42, proved. Elle looked beautiful at the Les Miserables premiere during Cannes Film Festival on May 15, in a floral Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2019 gown, while her hair, done by stylist, Jenda Alcorn, was thrown into a low bun in the back with her blonde hair braided into a crown around her head. Not only were gorgeous flowers nestled in the braid, they were also thrown into the back of her bun, which was secured with another braid, completing her ethereal look.

Jessica looked stunning at the X-Men: Dark Phoenix film premiere in LA on June 4 in an all-white ensemble, when she chose to throw her bright red hair up into an updo, which looked simple in the front, but was intricately braided in the back. Her bangs were left out in front of her face and swept to the side, while her bun was in the back and off to the side. The entire back of her hair was covered in tiny, thin braids that criss-crossed around the bun and secured it together.

Margot Robbie, 28, tried out a cool new twist on the trend when she rocked boho braids at a photocall for her film, Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, during the Cannes Film Festival on May 22. The gorgeous blonde actress had her hair down in loose, natural waves, while hairstylist, Bryce Scarlett, adding a few beach waves, parted her hair in the middle, and braided the two front pieces of her hair, which framed her face. Instead of securing the braids, the bottoms were left with no ties and just hung down, completing her easy, breezy look.

Another star who loves to rocks braids is Kylie Jenner, 21, who tried the trend at Coachella weekend two for Kanye West’s Sunday Service performance on Easter, April 21. In true Kylie style, she rocked the coolest braid ever by adding little charms to her extra long ponytail. Her hair was done by César DeLeön Ramirêz, who shared exactly how he got her look. To get her braid and jewels, Cesar used a 26-inch ponytail and natural sea shell glass charms. To start, Cesar slicked back her hair into a mid-crown ponytail using IGK Mistress Hydrating Hair Balm, which he said, “is perfect for a glossy, healthy looking slick back.” Then, he attached a 22-inch Wildform ponytail and braided it using IGK Rich Kid Coconut Oil Gel for a soft hold. Once the slicked back braid was in place, he added a bunch of the charms from top to bottom. The charms included little white crosses, and flat circular seashells. There are so many other celebs who have been rocking braids and you can click through the gallery above to see them all!