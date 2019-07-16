Beach Hair Looks: Mousse, Volumizers, Accessories & More To Hold Hair Back & Up This Summer

With summer in full swing, the heat is officially taking over & while it may seem hard to style your hair in the humidity, we rounded up the best products to give you the ultimate beach hair looks.

Summer is the best time for fun, but the hardest time for your hair. Between the heat, humidity, salt water, UV rays and chlorine, this season could seriously take a toll on your hair. Even when you style your hair perfectly, the second you walk outside, it blows up into a frizz ball, leaving you with no choice but to throw it up in a bun or wear a sun hat. Luckily, you don’t have to stress anymore, because we rounded up all of the best summer products that will instantly transform your hair into gorgeous beach looks, which you can see when you click through the gallery above.

For those of you with colored hair, not only can the hair dye dry out strands, so can the heat, chlorine or salt water that you’re exposed to all summer. Which is why the Phyto Phytomillesime Color-Enhancing Mask is a great option, as it has argan butter to enhance color while nourishing strands.

Mousse is a must in the summer, as it provides your hair with major volume and is super easy to use and just run out the door. Some of our favorite mousses for summer include the Amika Plus Size Perfect Body Mousse, which is perfect for any hair type. The long-lasting mousse gives hair a full, voluminous look with flexible hold. Another great option is the Moroccanoil Beach Wave Mousse, which is amazing because it provides tousled beach waves without dehydrating the hair and leaving it feeling crunchy.

If you’re looking for gorgeous beach waves, which is one of the hottest summer hair trends amongst celebs this season, than look no further than the Ouai Wave Spray. It’s an oldie but a goody, because it’s a weightless hair mist infused with rice protein to add hold for tousled, undone hair and beach waves. Another great beach wave spray is the Drybar Mai Tai Spritzer Sea Salt Spray, which gives hair texturized waves with a matte finish.

If you’re tired of all the same hairstyles and are looking to try something new this summer, look no further than the Lime Crime Unicorn Hair Star Glitter Mist. This temporary spray-on glitter is such a fun way to spice up your look this summer as it adds just a glittery effect to strands and you can rinse it off right away. No matter what hairstyle you’re looking to achieve this summer, click through the gallery above to see all of the best hair products you need this summer.