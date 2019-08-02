Best Summer Sunscreens — 24 Non-Greasy Formulas You Need To Wear Now

You’ve heard it a million times — you need to wear sunscreen every day! But some formulas are icky and sticky. Our top summer picks will ensure a user-friendly experience!

It’s summer, which means the sun is blazing hot, and you’re probably spending more time outside. You should be wearing an SPF every single day, on both your face and your body. You can’t just lather up at the beach — those harmful rays are in the city, too! I always apply before commuting to work in the NYC heat! Luckily, sunscreen formulas keep getting more comfortable to use, so that you’ll actually use them, and not only when you’re on vacation.

So many companies have also ditched harmful chemicals like oxybenzone in favor of mineral formulas containing zinc oxide. While it’s true mineral sunscreens do tend to have a white formulation, if you pick the right ones, they seamlessly and easily blend into skin. Aveeno has a great, travel-friendly sunscreen called Positively Mineral Sensitive Skin. The SPF 50 will help prevent sun damage, which can lead to dark spots and wrinkles — no one wants that!

I just had a baby so I’ve been searching for kid-friendly sunscreens that will also work for my sensitive and acne-prone skin. The La Roche-Posay Anthelios Dermo-Kids Gentle Sunscreen Lotion SPF 60 is great for your face and body, and tested by derms and pediatricians. It’s fragrance and paraben free, and water resistant up to 80 minutes! I also love the Blue Lizard Baby Mineral Sunscreen, which is made with just Titanium Dioxide and Zinc Oxide. And you don’t need to have a kid to use the reef-safe formula that blocks both UVA and UVB rays!

Be sure to check the expiration dates on any SPF you have leftover from last year and see more of our favorite sunscreens in the gallery attached above!