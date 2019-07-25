How To Protect Your Hair Color While Still Spending All Weekend In The Sun — Expert Tips

We’re trying to soak up the sun as much as possible before summer ends, but you need to protect your hair from the harsh rays. Here’s how.

Color treated hair is especially susceptible to damage from sun, sand and salt water, but if you want to be a total beach babe this summer, we’ve got you covered! COLOR.ME by Kevin Murphy‘s Design Director Kate Reid says, “Always add a filter to your shower and spray products like KEVIN.MURPHY’s UN.TANGLED or EASY.RIDER prior to swimming. It will help to pre-nourish and protect your hair.” The Raindrops filter, created by the women behind Nine Zero One Salon, protects your color and hair by removing “99% of waterborne chlorine, mineral, heavy metal, bacteria, and algae in your shower water.”

Before heading to the shore this weekend, listen to Sean Gallagher, colorist at the celeb hotspot Serge Normant Salon at John Frieda in New York City. “The best way to protect your hair color while still spending all weekend in the sun is by wearing a hat and applying sunscreen regularly. If the hot sun can crack a dashboard, it can’t be safe for colored hair either! But if someone with naturally colored hair is looking for some sun-kissed highlights, skip the hat!”

Giovanni Vaccaro, Glamsquad’s Artistic Director, says if hats aren’t your thing, don’t fret! Just use the right product to protect your strands. “Show off those gorgeous locks rather than hiding them under a sun hat! When rocking your summer hues at the beach, spray Glamsquad’s Beachy Wave Spray all over on damp or dry hair to not only give you effortless waves, but to protect your color from the sun. This lightweight wave spray has UVA and UVB protectors as well as coconut water to help hydrate!”