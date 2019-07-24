How To Keep Hair From Fading After Swimming In Pools & The Ocean This Summer — Expert Tips

What better way to cool down from this heat wave than by jumping into some refreshing water? Unfortunately, salt water and chlorine can ruin your strands. Here’s how to protect them.

The sun, sand, salt water, and chlorine — all things we love that make summer great, but all things that can seriously wreak havoc on your strands. You’re especially vulnerable if you have color-treated hair. Here are some expert tips on how to protect your investment. April Peck, ingredient specialist and founder of SAVE ME FROM, tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, “In the summer, you’re bound to cross paths with sun or sweat, and salty, chlorinated or hard water. Any of these can make your hair dull, stiff, easily faded and tangled. Sun and sweat cause porosity and irreversible hair swelling, making hair feel gummy when wet and straw-like when dry. UVB radiation can lead to protein loss, sweat can lead to improper hair swelling, and chlorine can increase oxidative damage and scalp irritation.”

Luckily, she invented a product to help combat those problems! “If you’re planning a vacation beachside, frequent the pool, or love getting your sweat on at the gym, use SAVE ME FROM Sun + Sweat Tip to Root Hair Reboot weekly to add shine, restore smoothness, protect color, and reduce brittleness.” We also spoke to a celeb colorist and stylist — Sean Gallagher, who works at the famed Serge Normant Salon at John Frieda in New York City.

Sean told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, “The best way to keep your hair protected from fading after swimming in the pool is to apply a leave-in conditioner such as the John Frieda Frizz Ease Daily Nourishment Leave-In Conditioner. Think of your hair cuticle as an open empty glass– by filling it with a safer product you will counteract the overly chlorinated pool water.”

He continued, “As for protecting your hair after swimming in the ocean, the ocean water is generally not bad for color on its own, but make sure to give your hair a fresh water rinse after having your hair soaking in the salt water and hot sun all day.”