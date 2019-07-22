See Pic
Kate Beckinsale, 45, Debuts Blonde Hair Makeover — See Before & After Pics

Kate Beckinsale
Entertainment Editor

Kate Beckinsale is blonde! The actress showed off her new, brighter locks and bob haircut in a selfie on Instagram, July 22. And, Lisa Rinna, who recently debuted her blonde bob, is here for it!

Do blondes really have more fun? Kate Beckinsale is the latest star to venture over to the brighter side of the hair spectrum having debuted her new blonde bob in a photo on Instagram, July 22! The actress, 45, snapped a side-ways selfie that featured her choppy cut and loose waves, along with thick black liner on her eyelids.

“Monday. Back to it. Welcome to my armpits,” she captioned the pic, which showed her underarms. Blonde makeovers seem to be the trend that’s taking over Hollywood, as The Real Housewives of Atlanta stars, Cynthia Bailey and Porsha Williams debuted blonde hair transformations of their own on July 21. And, speaking of Real Housewives, Lisa Rinna of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills left a comment under Kate’s selfie writing, “Kinda fun being blonde isn’t it?” Lisa stepped out with her shorter blonde hair at the end of May.

Kate’s new do’ is courtesy of her role in the forthcoming action-comedy film, Jolt, in which she stars as Lindy — a murderous woman with anger issues, which she controls with the use of an electrode-lined vest she uses to shock herself back to normalcy. The film, in theaters in 2020, follows Lindy as she copes with the murder of the first guy she’s ever fallen for. After the murder, Lindy goes on a revenge-fueled rampage to find the killer, while police pursue her as their main suspect. Jolt also stars, Laverne Cox, Stanley Tucci, Bobby Cannavale and Jai Courtney.

(Photo credit: Instagram/Kate Beckinsale) 

Kate’s sultry selfie comes just over two weeks after she shared a full-body mirror selfie that showed her tiny waist and fit physique. In the photo, which was snapped on July 6, Kate stunned in black leggings and a black bandeau, with her then-long brown hair in a high ponytail.