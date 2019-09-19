Ariana Grande whips up the concoction for the perfect scent in the ‘Thank U, Next’ 2.0 video, with Toulouse as her lab assistant. The pop star even takes a pair of scissors to her precious ponytail!

Ariana Grande, 26, said “Thank U, Next” to another video for her iconic breakup anthem, which dropped on Sept. 19. But instead of thanking her exes, the pop star is now promoting her new “Thank U, Next” fragrance that launched on Aug. 18! Just like the original video from Nov. 2018, the new one features hilarious-one liners a la Mean Girls style, familiar faces (Colleen Ballinger, except with her baby, Flynn Timothy Stocklin, now), and the cheerleader uniforms from Bring It On.

Once again, Ariana’s “schoolmates” gossip about the legendary singer — specifically, about her quest to create the perfect scent. “Well I think she swam with actual mermaids in the Bermuda Triangle…and convinced them to give her the velvety musk of their new sea god,” one student says, while Ariana herself joins in on the gossip: “Honestly I’m not the biggest Ariana Grande fan but I do hear the new fragrances…somewhat promising.”

The video later cuts to Ariana in the perfume lab, dressed in a very AG-esque outfit: a gigantic lavender puffer jacket with thigh-high white gogo boots. Even her dog, Toulouse, is dressed similarly in a metallic pink jacket. Ariana then does the unthinkable — she snips off an inch or so of her ponytail, after a student tells the camera, “Rumor has it, she put a part of her ponytail in it.” But don’t worry, the actual perfume is hair-free. It comes in the shape of a cracked pink heart, features scents of white pear, raspberry, coconut and pink rose petals, and retails for $62 at Ulta!

If you listened to the radio for even 10 minutes during the 2018 holiday season, you would’ve heard Ariana giving a shout-out to her exes Big Sean, Ricky Alvarez, Pete Davidson and the late Mac Miller. It has been nearly a year later since the world began chanting “Thank U, Next,” and now, Ariana has dropped yet another bop: “Don’t Call Me Angel.” The “7 Rings” singer teamed up with Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey for the song, which will be included in the soundtrack for the Charlie’s Angels remake, and the sizzling music video dropped on Sept. 13!