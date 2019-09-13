Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande & Lana Del Rey Drop ‘Don’t Call Me Angel’ Video & Fans Freak

It’s finally here. Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande and Lana Del Rey’s collab for the ‘Charlie’s Angels’ soundtrack has been unveiled with a sexy video for the song, ‘Don’t Call Me Angel.’

Don’t call them angels! That’s the message that Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande and Lana Del Rey are sharing with their new infectious Charlie’s Angel collab. The mega trio finally dropped the video for their song “Don’t Call Me Angel” on Sept. 13 – nearly three months after the movie trailer was released – and fans think it was definitely worth the wait. Three days after Miley, 26, tweeted a 7-second snippet, the video was revealed in full, complete with sexy shots of the threesome belting out the signature song.

In the video Miley, Ariana, 26, and Lana, 34, all don black with matching giant angel wings as though they’re strutting down a Victoria’s Secret runway. Each anti-angel got solo screen time as well in ensembles befitting their music image. Ari belted out her R&B vocals in a heavenly uniform consisting of a white corset, glittery mini skirt and white fairy wings. Miley took an opposite cue in a hard-edge outfit to mount a boxing ring, where she put a bloodied chap in his place while rocking an extremely cropped top and gold chains. Meanwhile, Lana manned the intel room in a black catsuit and later changed into a seductive red robe.

The reaction was immediate on Twitter. “I’m beyond proud of ariana, miley, & lana for producing this single… it’s powerful and will STAY on repeat forever,” one Twitter fan gushed, while another listener tweeted, “ariana in the chorus just so fu**ing good.” A third fan wants to see this track chart ASAP, writing, “don’t call me angel. a bop, an anthem. aris [sic] vocals? amazing. lanas [sic] verse. beautiful. mileys [sic] presence? powerful. this deserves to be a #1.” Even Ariana’s mom, Joan, left a rave review. “So amazing… three bada** b**ches… oh and that’s a compliment!!! Love you @ArianaGrande and @MileyCyrus and @LanaDelRey,” Mama Grande tweeted.

When the Charlie’s Angels official trailer was released on June 27 it confirmed rumors that Miley, Ariana and Lana would be combining their vocal talents for the latest version of the TV hit turned movie franchise.

This is not the first time that a Charlie’s Angels reboot has been boosted with an all-star song. In 2000 Destiny’s Child released “Independent Women, Pt. 1,” which appeared on the soundtrack to the hit film that came out that year. As the song pointed out, that incarnation of Charlie’s Angels featured Cameron Diaz, Lucy Liu and (their girl) Drew Barrymore. Time will tell if Miley, Ariana and Lana’s collaboration is as iconic, but so far fans are definitely here for it. Charlie’s Angels, which stars Kristen Stewart, 29, Naomi Scott, 26, and Ella Balinska, 22, hits theaters on Nov. 15.