‘Charlie’s Angel’s Trailer: Kristen Stewart Kicks Major Butt In Official 1st Look At Reboot

Have you ever seen a more epic trio? Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska are joining forces in the all-new reboot and the first trailer was revealed on June 27. Fierce doesn’t even begin to describe it.

Who is ready for some serious girl power? The first trailer for the highly-anticipated Charlie’s Angels reboot debuted on June 27 and now we’re officially obsessed. This time around, the badass trio consists of Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska. These fierce ladies are fighting crime and saving the world together in the most epic ways. In the trailer, the new Angels, along with Elizabeth Banks, who plays Bosley, show off some badass moves while taking on the bad guys. Of course, they all also look super fierce, too.

The reboot is based on both the original TV series and the hit 2000 movie that starred Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz, and Lucy Liu. “Charlie’s Angels, for me, is one of the original brands to celebrate the empowered woman since its debut in the ’70s,” Elizabeth told our sister site Variety. “This film honors the legacy of Charles Townsend and his agency while introducing a new era of modern and global Angels. I couldn’t be more excited to work with Kristen, Naomi, and Ella to bring this chapter to fans around the world.”

Elizabeth isn’t just playing Bosley, she’s also directing the movie! She shared a behind-the-scenes look in honor of the last day of filming in Dec. 2018. She captioned an Instagram photo of her fierce trio of Angels: “That’s a wrap. So much love and gratitude to these Angels #kristenstewart @naomigscott and @ellabalinska @charliesangels #charliesangels #bts #attitudeofgratitude #NextNovember why did I wear such a big hat #smiles #love #femalefilmmakers.”

Charlie’s Angels also stars Patrick Stewart, Djimon Hounsou, Noah Centineo, Sam Claflin, and Jonathan Tucker. The movie will hit theaters on Nov. 15, 2019. There’s no word yet on whether or not Drew, Cameron, and Lucy will be making cameos in the reboot, but let’s hope they do.