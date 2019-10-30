Ariana Grande Sends Love To Hailie Mathers After She Wears ‘7 Rings’ Inspired Halloween Costume

Hailie Mathers has a fan in Ariana Grande! The singer took to Hailie’s Instagram, commenting with a sweet, simple message after Hailie donned a costume inspired by Ariana.

It looks like Ariana Grande, 26, was definitely a fan of Hailie Scott Mathers‘, 23, Halloween costume and Instagram snap. The “Thank U, Next” singer took to Hailie’s post on Oct. 29 to leave a simple comment for Hailie to find. Ariana posted a black heart a ring emoji in the comments section of Hailie’s original Oct. 28 Instagram post. The snap featured Hailie donning an Ariana-inspired Halloween costume, complete with high ponytail, lollipop and flannel black and white mini-dress. The daughter of rapper Eminem, 47, also fashioned a pair of high-knee black boots and some stunning eye makeup to complete the look. For the caption, Hailie simply left seven ring emojis.

But unlike Ariana, fans didn’t quite get the reference, at first. As soon as Hailie posted the pics, fans swarmed her comment section, wondering if the 23-year-old had actually gotten engaged. Her followers took the post as an admission of an engagement, with some writing, “Please don’t tell me you are engaged now 😭.” Another follower chimed in to bluntly ask, “Are you getting married?”

Clearly the post was all in good, Halloween fun. But it wasn’t the first time Hailie’s social media followers gave one of her posts a lot of attention. The beauty often posts stunning pictures to her Instagram account, and fans tend to take notice. On Oct. 16, Hailie shared a photo of herself posing while sporting a pair of sunglasses and a vest perfect for autumn. “Don’t mind me – just enjoying my hot apple cider & the beautiful Michigan fall foliage!!” she captioned the pic, before inviting her followers to share where they were experience some beautiful fall weather.

It’s hard to believe that Eminem’s daughter is practically all grown up! While Hailie has definitely come into her own, fans aren’t totally ready to see her get engaged quite yet. And Ariana’s comment is a great nod to Hailie’s effortless costume. We cannot wait to see what she shares next!