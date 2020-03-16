Vanessa Hudgens Reveals Her Gorgeous Naturally Curly ‘Lockdown’ Hairstyle — See Pics

With the world under quarantine from the coronavirus, some people are making the best of the situation including Vanessa Hudgens, who showed off her gorgeous naturally curly hair!

Vanessa Hudgens, 31, is embracing the quarantine situation we are all facing from coronavirus in the best way possible – by letting her natural hair down. The actress has been going au naturel while quarantined and she took to Instagram on March 16 to show off her voluminous, super curly hair. She posted a boomerang video of her shaking her natural hair which was down in beach waves. Vanessa captioned the video, “Not even gonna try to do my hair with this weather lol sooo this is what it’s gonna be.”

In a second video she posted, Vanessa is seen flipping her shoulder-length hair around in slow motion while a song plays in the background. She captioned the post, “Lockdown vibessss lol.”

Vanessa is seriously loving her natural hair considering she posted two videos and then a photo of herself in front of the mirror sitting on the floor of her bedroom in a pair of dark wash flared jeans, an oversized T-shirt and patterned socks. Her hair was done naturally again as makeup was scattered all around her and she captioned the selfie, “Lock down. Playing with makeup. Lol as always.”

Considering the entire world is stuck in their homes, we’re going to be seeing a lot more selfies of celebs going au naturel. Vanessa looked gorgeous with her natural hair down in curls and we love that she was so honest and candid about what she’s doing while staying home.