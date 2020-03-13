Willow Smith’s Hair Makeover: She Shaves Her Head (Again) — Before & After Pics

She used to whip her hair back and forth — now it’s all gone! Willow Smith has shaved her head after locking herself in a glass box for 24 hours, as part of an art exhibit.

Willow Smith has shaved her head — again! The 19-year-old daughter of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith, who one whipped her hair back and forth, has chopped off her iconic ‘do. The Red Table Talk star had her head shaved on March 12 as part of an interactive exhibit at the Geffen Contemporary at the Museum of Contemporary Art Los Angeles. Proud mom Jada documented the change on her Instagram. “The start of the new beginning,” she wrote. “Willow Smith at her interactive experience. My baby shaved her head! Again!” Willow and her collaborator Tyler Cole, who gave her the haircut, had just spent 24 hours locked in a glass room at MOCA in a performance art piece demonstrating the eight emotional stages related to anxiety: paranoia, rage, sadness, numbness, euphoria, strong interest, compassion, and acceptance. The duo remained in each emotion for three hours, breaking for periods of sleeping and eating as well as short bathroom trips. Wow!

The event, which was livestreamed for those who wanted to watch from home, saw Willow and Tyler communicate solely through paint, canvases, and other materials to illustrate their feelings. Their exhibit ended with the pair releasing their new album, The Anxiety. “We understand this is a very sensitive subject. And we don’t want to be like, ‘Our experience is the experience.’ This is just us expressing our personal experience with this,” Willow told the Los Angeles Times, explaining that climate change and Kobe Bryant’s sudden death were recent contributors to her own anxiety. “I think everyone has a fear of just not knowing what’s going to happen in the future, not knowing if you’re on the right path, not knowing if you’re making the right choices.”

She also added, “This is not so that people are like, ‘Oooh!’ This is for awareness. The first thing we’re going to be writing on our title wall is something along the lines of: ‘The acceptance of one’s fears is the first step toward understanding.’ So then you know this is on something real. This is for a real cause.”

Fans were quick to commend Willow for her work, and even her hair makeover. “From such a young age I have always admired how Willow did not want her hair to define her. Some of us come to terms with the fact that our hair doesn’t make us in adulthood, but some will never feel that way. Rock on Willow,” one fan commented on Jada’s Instagram post!

Willow first shaved her head in 2012, as an act of rebellion, and a way of going against the grain of fame. “It was the perfect way to rebel,” she said in 2019, adding that doing so made her feel more liberated. We can’t wait to see what 2020 brings for the young star!