Ariel Winter Shows Off Gorgeous Red Hair & Looks So Much Like ‘The Little Mermaid’ — See Pics

Ariel Winter stopped by ‘LIVE with Kelly and Ryan’ on March 13, rocking red hair extensions. The ‘Modern Family’ star looked like Princess Ariel’s twin!

Ariel Winter’s name no longer seems like a coincidence! The 22-year-old Modern Family star was the doppelganger for The Little Mermaid’s Princess Ariel when she dropped by the set of LIVE with Kelly and Ryan on March 13. Her freshly dyed ginger hair — which had new extensions installed — was styled into a wavy half-up, half-down hairstyle topped off with the cutesy touch of a pink scrunchie. The bright strawberry blonde locks made us immediately think of Disney’s favorite resident from Atlantica!

Even Ariel’s outfit reminded us of rainbow coral reefs. For her trip to the daytime talk show, the sitcom queen paid homage to spring’s favorite colors in F.ILKK’s fuzzy skirt suit that featured patches of pastel blue, yellow, purple and peach. Even Ariel’s eyeshadow coordinated with her chic outfit’s busy color palette! Ariel made sure to snap a few selfies on the set and post them to Instagram on Friday. She captioned the look, “cotton candy 🐰 mixed with a lil ginger + sporty spice 🙃 🍭.”

Ariel debuted her hair makeover, courtesy of Los Angeles’ Nine Zero One salon, to Instagram followers on Feb. 26! She just wrapped filming her last ever episode of Modern Family on Feb. 21, and wasted no time in ditching the black hair associated with her ABC character, Alex Dunphy, to usher in this strawberry shortcake era. However, this isn’t the first time Ariel has undergone the major hair change; she also dyed her tresses a similar red shade in May of 2019.

Now that Ariel is done filming a show that she’s been attached to for over a decade, she’s getting used to a new phase of life that involves more changes than her hair color. “Right now she’s adjusting to life after Modern Family and relaxing and enjoying herself with Luke [Benward, her new boyfriend],” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “It was very emotional for her to say goodbye to everyone but it’s also exciting to be moving into a new chapter.”