Ariel Winter Shows Off Her New Red Hair In Glamorous Selfie & Fans Think She Looks Unrecognizable

Ariel Winter took to Instagram on Mar. 2 to post an eye-catching selfie that helped her show off her much lighter locks and fans were quick to react to the massive change.

Ariel Winter, 22, caught her fans’ attention with a new selfie that showed off her red hair! The Modern Family star posted the pic on Mar. 2, and in it, she can be seen from the shoulders up smiling while holding some strands of the very light hair in her hand. She’s wearing a black T-shirt that reads, “Lucky Jack Pool Hall” on it in blue letters and is also sporting long white nails. “#selfie shoot at the photo shoot 🙂,” she captioned it.

Once Ariel shared the stunning pic, fans were quick to admit that she looked very different with the red hair. “You are unrecognizable with the hair color! So far, I find that brown hair makes your features stand out more, though…,” one opinion read. “Ur gettin more beautiful by the day..,” another read. “I have to say, you are the most beautiful non-natural redhead I have ever seen,” a third comment read.

Ariel debuted her new red hair on Feb. 25 when she was leaving Nine Zero Salon in Los Angeles, CA. It isn’t the first time she changed from her black hair to the bright color. She also temporarily changed to red hair during her hiatus from filming Modern Family last year and like her latest look, it got rave reviews from fans. Through pics and videos, the starlet impressed a lot of people with the hair makeover and even admitted that she missed it when she had to go back to black locks. Now that Modern Family has reached the end of its long run though (she finished filming on Feb. 21), she’s back with the hair color she loves and we have to admit that we’re loving it too!

We can’t help but wonder how long Ariel will keep the red hair. We guess we’ll just have to wait to find out!