3 Easy Hairstyles You Can Do To Get Ready For Your Work From Home Video Meeting

Just because we’re all working from home due to the coronavirus pandemic, doesn’t mean business stops. Despite being stuck inside, it’s business as usual and if you have a ton of video meetings, then we have the secret to looking put together without doing much work at all. Luckily, Goldwell hairstylist, Steven Picciano, shared with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, the three hairstyles you can do at home that will make you look presentable without requiring much effort.

“The first thing I would suggest is checking your lighting before your meeting,” Steven suggests. “Simply putting yourself in front of the light (always think light behind the camera golden rule for any pic or vid), not sitting with overhead lighting behind you, can help you to look great no matter what. But there are also some quick, easy styles you can do to get you ready for your next video conference call.”

See below for Steven’s three easy-to-create hairstyles:

1. “Don’t underestimate the power of a clean bang and a nice sleek bun for a polished, professional look. Product recommendation would be the Goldwell Kerasilk Style Smoothing Sleek Spray.

2. “Create full, bouncy curls by pulling all of your hair in front of your shoulders and curl only what you can see. Product recommendation would be the Goldwell StyleSign Creative Texture Dry Boost Texture Spray.

3. “Lastly, create a sleek look with a middle part tucked behind the ears. Starting with damp hair, create a part down center, combing flat to each ear and blow-dry that way. Use a little hairspray on the front and smoothing serum through the back. Product recommendation would be Goldwell Dualsenses Just Smooth 6 Effects Serum and Goldwell StyleSign Perfect Hold Big Finish Volumizing Hairspray.”