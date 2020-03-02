Beauty
Kim Kardashian Stuns In Insanely Long Thigh-Length Ponytail – See Her New Hairstyle

SplashNews
Fashion & Beauty Editor

Kim Kardashian arrived at Paris Fashion Week on March 1 when she looked fabulous with a super long ponytail that ended all the way at her thighs.

When it comes to Kim Kardashian, 39, you never know what the star is going to whip out and she completely shocked us when she arrived at Paris Fashion Week on March 1, rocking a thigh-length ponytail. Kim looked fabulous when she rocked a head-to-toe brown latex Balmain ensemble that hugged her curvaceous figure perfectly. While we loved her outfit, it was her long ponytail that stole the show.

Her hair was done by longtime hairstylist, Chris Appleton, who slick Kim’s hair back into a super high ponytail with an abstract deep side part. While the front of her was slick back, the back featured a matching brown latex hair tie while her jet black hair was down in a super straight and sleek ponytail. The length of Kim’s hair ended all the way below her butt, making this the longest ponytail she has ever rocked.

Kim slayed this super long ponytail but it turns out it was just extensions, considering later that day, Kim rocked her second latex outfit, this time in pink, with a blunt bob. She ditched the super long hair for a jet black middle-parted sleek and straight ‘do. Kim has been rocking the chic blunt bob a ton these past few months and it just may be our favorite hairstyle from the star.

Kim Kardashian was out during Paris Fashion Week on March 1 when she rocked this brown latex Balmain outfit with a slicked back long ponytail. (SplashNews)
Kim Kardashian’s super long ponytail was done by longtime hairstylist, Chris Appleton, who gave her a sleek & straight pony that ended all the way at her thighs. (Shutterstock)

When it comes to Kim, she is constantly trying out different hairstyles and new lengths, but one thing is for sure – she always manages to pull off whatever hairstyle it is.