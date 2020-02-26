Jennifer Lopez’s Hairstylist Reveals The Easy Hairstyle You Can Rock If You’re In A Rush & Don’t Have Time

Styling your hair in the winter can be tough when all you want to do is stay in bed, but, Jennifer Lopez’s hairstylist, Chad Wood, shared with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, how to style your hair when you’re in a rush!

There are some days when you’re just too busy or too tired to style your hair perfectly, but you don’t want to look messy especially in the dreary winter months. Luckily, you don’t have to be stressed because Jennifer Lopez’s hairstylist, Chad Wood, shared with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, an easy hairstyle you can try when you’re in a rush and don’t have time to fully style your hair in the morning. “The tricks of that is if you’re in a rush, to make sure you’re using quality products to create a base. Using FEKKAI shampoo and conditioner makes it so much easier because we got all the screws – luster or the shine or the bounce – you’re going to have all of those things already. So, that’s going to save you so much time and money because you’re not spending all this money on other products to kind of do that. After that, you toss it up or kick it to the side, throw some dry shampoo in it, and be on your way.”

Styling you’re hair when you’re in a rush can be super easy if you treat it properly. The key to easy, effortless hairstyles is healthy and hydrated hair. If you color your hair often, Chad explained how to maintain healthy hair, admitting, “That’s a tricky one, but if you use color-safe shampoo, when you don’t add the silicone and it’s vegan, the natural oils of your hair are going to go into your hair strand and they’re going to do their jobs. Essentially, we’re self-sustaining. We think that we need all of these added things, but it’s because of everything that we’re putting into our bodies. Just like when you eat clean, you’re like, ‘my skin cleared up. I don’t have aches and pains.’ So, it’s the same with your hair. If you have all these added things on there, it’s a little harder because there’s always a little bit of chemical in there.”

He continued, “You can do some vegan colors but they don’t necessarily stay that well. So, you can layer on top of that with shampoos and conditioners that are going to be safe for that in mass. You’re just going to probably do a little bit more.”

As for what the hottest hair color trends are for the new year, Chad predicts, “I think it shows going natural and really warm, bringing in the warmth around the face. Everyone wanted that cool blonde, but it didn’t go with everyone’s skin tone. I think people are moving more towards those honeys back in the 90s where it was rich and gorgeous and luscious and shiny and people want that warmth and it photographs better, looks better on your skin, and I just think it’s kind of classic and beautiful.”