Selena Gomez’s Hairstylist Reveals Top Tips For Keeping Your Hair Shiny & Hydrated In The Winter

It’s no secret that Selena Gomez has luscious hair & luckily, her hairstylist, Marissa Marino, shared with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, how you can get healthy, hydrated hair too!

The winter can be super damaging to your hair and one celebrity who always manages to keep her hair shiny and luscious is without a doubt, Selena Gomez, 27. Luckily, Selena’s go-to hairstylist, Marissa Marino, shared with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, how you can get healthy, hydrated hair this season. Marissa revealed how to maintain healthy hair, saying, “I often advise clients to extend the time between wash days during the winter, since the air can be so drying already. I also recommend a heat protectant to prevent additional damage. One of my favorites is the WATERL<SS Protect & Re-style. It’s a light mist that protects hair up to 450 degrees, letting you style a new look without re-wetting the hair.

If you color your hair often, Marissa explained how you should be more diligent about protecting it. “Color shouldn’t be applied to your ends very often. Try to limit yourself to doing this only twice a year to keep it looking fresh. I would recommend scheduling your all-over color for spring and fall when the temperatures are more moderate than extreme!” If you’re wondering how often you should color your hair this season, Marissa said, “It depends on what kind of color you get. If you get highlights no more than every 6 weeks. For root coverage no more than every 3 weeks.” To maintain your color, “Extending the time between washes is critical. That is when the color fades the most. For when you do wash in the shower, a shower filter is a must!”

As for how often you should cut your hair in the winter, Marissa suggests, “My rule of thumb is to get a trim every 3 months. That way you are allowing your hair to grow but still cutting the dead ends before they start splitting higher and breaking off.”

There were tons of different hairstyle trends in 2019, but Marissa expects to see a lot of new trends this new year, admitting, “I think we are going to see a nod to the ’60s and ’70s when it comes to hair trends this year. Also bangs and rich vibrant colors!” As for color trends she’s predicting, “I am seeing a lot of women who have grayed early want to grow it out and be natural! I find it so fun and inspiring. As someone who started getting gray hair at 16, I understand the struggle of root maintenance. I hope this new trend is here to stay!”