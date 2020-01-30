Elisabeth Moss’s Hairstylist Reveals How To Maintain Healthy, Hydrated Hair In The Winter – Expert Tips

Keeping your hair hydrated in the winter can be tough & luckily, Elisabeth Moss’s hairstylist, Sunnie Brooke, shared tips with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, on how you can keep your hair in tip-top shape!

The winter can dry out your hair, making it dull and lifeless, which is why we tapped Elisabeth Moss’s hairstylist, Sunnie Brook, Biolage Brand Ambassador. Sunnie shared with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, how you can keep your hair looking and feeling healthy, fresh, hydrated, and revived during these long, dull months. Sunnie revealed her three go-to tips to keep hair hydrated in the winter and they’re super easy to follow.

1. “Look at your products with fresh eyes and make sure your ‘hair wardrobe’ fits with the change of season. If not, edit and make space to bring in products that will target your needs.

2. Mask at least once a week. If you forget while in the shower, apply Biolage HydraSource Deep Treatment Pack mid-shaft to ends on your second day of dirty hair, braid or wrap hair in a topknot for the day or while you’re at the gym, then shampoo and condition.

3. The main causes of dehydrated hair during the winter months are heat damage from hot tools, being near heaters more often to stay warm, and the air/environment changes (wind, ice, rain.) For my clients, no matter where they are or what season they are in, I recommend they use Biolage All-In-One Coconut Infusion Multi-Benefit Spray. It’s lightweight formula hydrates, protects from heat damage and repairs all types for healthy stronger hair.”

As for how often you should get your hair cut in the winter, Sunnie suggests, “It depends on your lifestyle, hair routine, and desired look. If you’re growing your hair out and have a regular hair repair routine you may be able to get away with just doing one cut. But if you love to color your hair and heat style it often, you are going to experience more breakage and loss of shape in your style, so you may need a cut every 6 weeks.”

Not only does the winter dry out your hair, the cold dreary months make it hard to get out of bed earlier, but Sunnie shared some tricks to styling your hair when you’re too lazy to fully style it. “When I don’t have time to style my hair, I like to play up other parts of my look like my makeup or outfit. Then I take my hair to a simple chic look like a low sleek bun with a playful accessory or a high and tight ponytail (gives a great lift to the face if you’re tired too!).”