How To Get Jennifer Lopez’s Gorgeous, Voluminous Blowout At Super Bowl LIV – Exact Hairstylist Tips

Jennifer Lopez absolutely slayed her halftime performance at Super Bowl LIV in Miami on Feb. 2 when she rocked a voluminous blowout & her hairstylist, Chris Appleton, shared exactly how to get her look!

Is there anything Jennifer Lopez, 50, can’t do? The answer is no. JLo took the halftime stage at Super Bowl LIV in Miami on Feb. 2 when she performed in a slew of seriously sexy outfits, but it was her glam that truly stole the show. Her hair was done by hairstylist and Color Wow Creative Director, Chris Appleton, who gave her a bouncy and voluminous blowout. JLo’s hairstyle for the occasion was different than her usual looks, as this blowout was super full and flipped up at the ends. The best of her hairstyle was the way it effortlessly moved with her as she flipped her hair back and forth while dancing her heart out on stage.

To get the look, Chris followed four steps and you can follow them below.

STEP 1: “Apply Color Wow Dream Coat Anti-Humidity Hair Treatment and use a Tangle Teezer to evenly distribute the product to create a strong base and added shine.

STEP 2: Blow dry the hair smooth with a Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer on medium heat and medium speed with the styling concentrator nozzle.”

STEP 3: “Curl the hair with a 2-inch curling iron and clip each curl to the root while it cools. Release each curl after they have cooled and brush them with a Tangle Teezer brush to create more movement.

STEP 4: Detail the look with a 2-inch curling iron to enhance specific pieces to give a more lived look.”