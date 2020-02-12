How To Get Khloe Kardashian’s Chic Blonde Micro Bob – Hairstylist Shares Exact Tips

Khloe Kardashian debuted a gorgeous new platinum blonde bob on Feb. 9 & her hairstylist, César DeLeön Ramirêz, shared exactly how you can get her look!

Khloe Kardashian, 35, looked drop-dead-gorgeous at Beyonce and Jay-Z’s Oscars after-party at Chateau Marmont in LA on Feb. 9 when she debuted a brand new super short platinum blonde bob. We were totally shocked to see Khloe’s new hairstyle considering the day before she had longer dark blonde hair, but we seriously love her new look. Her new hair is extra short, ended just at the nape of her neck, and her hairstyle for the evening was loose, tousled beach waves. Luckily, Khloe’s hairstylist, César DeLeön Ramirêz, shared exactly how he achieved her look for the evening using Unite haircare products and you can follow his five steps below.

1. “To start, I sprayed BOOSTA Volumizing Spray at the roots to build a root lift.

2. I then sectioned off the top shortest layer and braided everything under that section since her hair is much longer then we wanted it.

3. Once braided, I clipped in the extension to build my bob. Then, I cut the bob to a chin length and, using a flat iron, I gave it a soft wave for a natural lived-in feel.”

4. “Once I had my shape, I sprayed UNITE TEXTURIZA texture spray for added texture.

5. At the end, I used UNITE SECOND day finishing cream to keep flyaways at bay and for separation in the texture.”

Khloe’s hair went perfectly with her sexy outfit for the evening as she rocked an off-the-shoulder long-sleeve white Nicolas Jebran Spring 2020 Couture gown. The stunning dress featured a corset bodice with a lowcut neckline and a plunging slit on the side of the skirt that revealed her long, toned legs.

We absolutely love Khloe’s new hairstyle and she pulls of the chic new micro bob perfectly!