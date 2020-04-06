Gabrielle Union Rocks Gorgeous Short, Naturally Curly Hair In Quarantine: Before & After Pics

Gabrielle Union opted to go au naturel during quarantine when she showed off her gorgeous, naturally curly short hair on April 2!

One thing for sure about Gabrielle Union, 47, is that she looks gorgeous with or without glam and the actress opted to let her real hair down on April 2. Gabrielle showed off her natural, short curly hair in an Instagram video, which sees her pulling at her super tight curls. We’re so used to seeing Gabrielle with extra long hair – whether it’s down in waves or in extra long braids, so, to see her with short hair was pleasantly surprising. She posted the video with the caption, “When your natural locks appreciate the lock down. Unlocking the secret soon… #InTheLab #QuarantineNaturalHairChronicles #FrederickDouglassRealness”

Gabrielle is just one of the many celebrities who has been going au naturel during the quarantine. Selena Gomez, 27, headed to a workout in LA on April 1 rocking a latex glove. Sels looked casual and fabulous when she opted out of any makeup, choosing to throw her hair up into a messy bun. She chose not to wear any makeup, letting her gorgeous natural face speak for itself. As for her outfit, she threw on a pair of light blue drawstring sweatpants with a tight white cropped Vanna Youngstein Cara Mia Tank and a pair of Puma Rs-X3 Plas Tech Sneakers. She rocked the matching sweatshirt which she held up to cover her face.

Aside from Gabrielle and Selena, Vanessa Hudgens, 31, let her natural hair down while quarantined and she took to Instagram on March 16 to show off her voluminous, super curly natural hair. She posted a boomerang video of her shaking her natural hair which was down in beach waves. Vanessa captioned the video, “Not even gonna try to do my hair with this weather lol sooo this is what it’s gonna be.”

We absolutely love seeing Gabrielle rocking her natural hair and you can click through the gallery above to see even more gorgeous photos of her!