Kelly Ripa Looking Gorgeous On ‘Live’ Doing Her Own Hair & Makeup: See Pics

Self-isolation isn’t stopping Kelly Ripa from looking gorgeous on ‘Live With Kelly & Ryan’ & the talk show host has been doing her own hair & makeup!

Despite everyone under self-quarantine, Kelly Ripa, 49, still manages to look gorgeous on her morning talk show, Live With Kelly & Ryan. The talk show hostess has been broadcasting her show while at home and because of this, she has been doing her own hair and makeup. You would never know that she was doing it on her own because she still manages to look flawless. On April 1, Kelly and Ryan Secrest hosted their show from their homes and Kelly had her blonde hair down and parted in the middle. Her hair was straight and had a slight wave to it while her makeup looked natural.

Kelly opted out of any makeup aside from some foundation, face powder, filled in eyebrows and a drop of mascara. Kelly never really wears a ton of makeup because she’s naturally beautiful, but her new at-home look is definitely a lot less drastic then what she usually goes for. As for her outfit, she rocked a black sweater with two white lightning bolts on it which was quite different than her usual feminine, flirty dresses that she wears on the ABC show.

On March 31, she hosted the show from home again with special guest Colton Underwood, and she seriously embraced the casual look, choosing to wear a coral hooded sweatshirt and leggings. As for her makeup, she went with a neutral look again, wearing barely anything aside from mascara and foundation, plus, she added a glossy lip. Her blonde hair was down, parted in the middle, and straight, with a slight wave at the ends.

While we are working remotely, we are featuring Live staff members instead of a fan of the day! Today, we checked in with the one and only Art Moore! Here's what he's been up to the past couple of weeks… pic.twitter.com/bF0amB0GOB — LIVEKellyRyan (@LiveKellyRyan) April 1, 2020

It is so refreshing to see some of our favorite stars going au naturel while at home during self-isolation, and it just goes to show that stars really are just like us!