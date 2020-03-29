Kim Kardashian, Gigi Hadid & More Stars Who Have Stunned In Makeup-Free Looks

We’re used to seeing our favorite celebrities all glammed up, but stars like Kim Kardshian and more have proven that they look just as stunning without makeup, too!

As we remain cooped up inside in quarantine, we’re here to remind you that your at-home makeup-free look doesn’t have to be depressing! Over the years, plenty of stars have stepped out without wearing makeup, allowing a fresh-faced glow that we don’t often see. Kim Kardashian knows how to dress up for a red carpet like the best of them, but she’s also a mom of four, so she’s certainly been photographed running out of the house without makeup, too. In 2019, she went for a hike with her trainer, and showed off her naturally accentuated cheek bones while wearing not a stitch of makeup on her face.

Kim’s sister, Kendall Jenner, often goes for an understated makeup look and shows off her natural beauty, so she’s pulled this off quite a number of times. At the 2016 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, Kendall was photographed getting ready backstage, and she was absolutely glowing without any makeup on. Other models, like Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid and Kaia Gerber, have also rocked the no makeup-look.

Even Kylie Jenner — the makeup QUEEN — has been photographed out without her face done up. She recently went out to lunch with a pal, and dressed down in a sweatsuit without any makeup on. Of course, she still looked fabulous!

Click through the gallery above to check out these stars and more — including Hailey Baldwin, Khloe Kardashian, and others — who have shown off their makeup-free looks. Of course, we love seeing them get glammed up, too, but everyone needs to take off the filter and just go au-naturale every once in a while!