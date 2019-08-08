Kylie Jenner Goes Makeup-Free & Her Lips Look Half Their Usual Size While Vacationing In Italy

The reality star is looking more natural than ever as she enjoys a luxe yacht vacation on the Italian island of Capri!

Kylie Jenner is looking relaxed and refreshed as she goes makeup free in Italy! The makeup mogul, who is usually glammed up no matter what the occasion, appeared to be fresh faced in photos snapped on August 8. Kylie — who recently launched her own skincare line, Kylie Skin — showed off her perfect, blemish-free complexion as she prepared for a day in the sun. Her notoriously plump lips also appeared to be reduced in size.

The reality star, who is getting ready to celebrate her 22nd birthday on August 10, is on vacation with boyfriend Travis Scott, 28, mom Kris Jenner, 63, and bestie Stassie Karanikolaou, 22. Scott Disick, 36, and his girlfriend Sofia Richie, 20, are also on the trip, along with Kris’ boyfriend, music manager Corey Gamble and others. The group is reportedly staying aboard the “Tranquility” yacht which costs a whopping $250 million. Reportedly, Kylie is renting the mega-boat for $1.2 million a week, which also includes a staff of 29, and luxe amenities like a swimming pool, theater and sauna. The group appeared to be having fun aboard a smaller boat, perhaps to take a tour of the area, on August 8.

In the makeup-free photos, Kylie is wearing a pink tie-dye maxi dress, a matching pink bracelet and a summer-ready beige fedora. In other images, she was also spotted rocking a hot pink crocodile Hermès bag — perfect for the ultra-ritzy city of Positano.

After sightings of a potential wedding dress, rumors began swirling that Kylie will wed longtime boyfriend Travis Scott on the lavish getaway. Travis and Kylie share a 1-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster — who is also vacationing in southern Italy with her famous parents.