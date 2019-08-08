See Pic
Hollywood Life

Kylie Jenner Goes Makeup-Free & Her Lips Look Half Their Usual Size While Vacationing In Italy

Kylie Jenner
MEGA
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, BRAZIL, CANADA ** Capri, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott go shopping with their daughter Stormi and some overzealous bodyguards in Capri.Pictured: Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Stormi WebsterBACKGRID USA 8 AUGUST 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, BRAZIL, CANADA ** Capri, ITALY - Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott leave baby Stormi with her nanny as they go out with friends while on vacation together in Capri, Italy. Pictured: Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott BACKGRID USA 8 AUGUST 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Reality and Social media star Kylie Jenner spotted with her boyfriend Travis, mum Kris and her partner off the island of Capri. Pictured: Travis Scott,Kris Jenner,Kylie Jenner Ref: SPL5108131 080819 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: +39 02 56567623 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Kylie Jenner on vacation with Travis Scott and her mom Kris in Capri. 08 Aug 2019 Pictured: Kylie Jenner on holiday in Capri with Travis Scott and mom, Kris. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA480214_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 13 Photos.

The reality star is looking more natural than ever as she enjoys a luxe yacht vacation on the Italian island of Capri!

Kylie Jenner is looking relaxed and refreshed as she goes makeup free in Italy! The makeup mogul, who is usually glammed up no matter what the occasion, appeared to be fresh faced in photos snapped on August 8. Kylie — who recently launched her own skincare line, Kylie Skin — showed off her perfect, blemish-free complexion as she prepared for a day in the sun. Her notoriously plump lips also appeared to be reduced in size.

The reality star, who is getting ready to celebrate her 22nd birthday on August 10, is on vacation with boyfriend Travis Scott, 28, mom Kris Jenner, 63, and bestie Stassie Karanikolaou, 22. Scott Disick, 36, and his girlfriend Sofia Richie, 20, are also on the trip, along with Kris’ boyfriend, music manager Corey Gamble and others. The group is reportedly staying aboard the “Tranquility” yacht which costs a whopping $250 million. Reportedly, Kylie is renting the mega-boat for $1.2 million a week, which also includes a staff of 29, and luxe amenities like a swimming pool, theater and sauna. The group appeared to be having fun aboard a smaller boat, perhaps to take a tour of the area, on August 8.

In the makeup-free photos, Kylie is wearing a pink tie-dye maxi dress, a matching pink bracelet and a summer-ready beige fedora. In other images, she was also spotted rocking a hot pink crocodile Hermès bag — perfect for the ultra-ritzy city of Positano.

Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner boards a boat in Capri, Italy while on vacation for her 22nd birthday. Credit: MEGA

After sightings of a potential wedding dress, rumors began swirling that Kylie will wed longtime boyfriend Travis Scott on the lavish getaway. Travis and Kylie share a 1-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster — who is also vacationing in southern Italy with her famous parents.