Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott ‘Closer Than Ever’: A Wedding Will Happen ‘Sooner Than Later’

Kylie Jenner sparked wedding rumors when she was seen boarding a private jet with Travis Scott and a long white gown. Turns out, she won’t be tying the knot on this trip — so when will it happen?

Kylie Jenner is celebrating her upcoming 22nd birthday on a luxury yacht in Italy with her boyfriend Travis Scott, 28, and a select group of friends and family. The make-up mogul’s big day is Aug. 10 but she jetted out of Van Nuys airport on Aug. 6 with loads of luggage — including a long fancy dress in wedding white. Although the glamorous gown is not actually a wedding dress, a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Kylie does have marriage on her mind.

“Kylie and Travis are closer than ever and have honestly never been stronger and more united,” says our source. “Friends and family feel that a marriage could be nearer than it’s ever been before. The Kardashians fully support whatever it is Kylie wants to do as far as getting married goes. Everyone felt she’d want another baby before tying the knot, but she’s never felt so close to Travis, so she’s opening up more and more to the idea of a wedding sooner than later.”

Even though Kylie and Travis haven’t officially said their vows, they are definitely very committed. They’re both totally dedicated to their adorable daughter Stormi Webster, 1. And they already refer to each other as husband and wife all the time. At his NYC concert in March 2019, Travis gave Kylie this sweet shoutout: “I love you wifey!” And in April 2019 Kylie even had “happy birthday husband” spelled out with blue balloons when she threw Travis an epic birthday party.

And, speaking of epic birthday parties, Kylie’s is shaping up to be totally next level. She’ll be cruising the Mediterranean Sea on a $250 million yacht that includes luxurious features such as a sauna, theater, helipad and more. And it won’t just be Kylie and Travis enjoying the super-yacht. Her mom Kris Jenner, Kris’ boyfriend Corey Gamble, Scott Disick, Sofia Richie, Kylie’s assistant Victoria, and friends, Stassi Karanikolaou and Yris Palmer are among the very lucky guests along for the birthday blowout.