Kim Kardashian Stuns While Going Makeup-Free In Wyoming With Her Son Saint, 4

View Gallery View Gallery 62 Photos.
Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to share a fresh-faced pic of herself with an all-natural look while hanging out with her adorable son Saint in Wyoming.

Kim Kardashian, 39, was looking amazing when she decided to go for a makeup-free look during a hangout with her son Saint, 4, on Mar. 1! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared a photo to Instagram that showed off her flawless look and in it, her adorable tot was sitting right by her side. She had her hair pulled back, which helped her fresh face stand out ever more, and wore a white tank top as she gave the camera a peace sign. Little Saint wire a gray top and shorts as he flashed a smile. “Wyoming,” Kim simply captioned the snapshot.

It didn’t take long for Kim’s family and friends to respond to her cute photo with memorable comments. Kim’s younger sister Khloe Kardashian, 35, left three red heart emojis while other fans left a lot of heart-eyed emojis. “So cute,” one fan wrote while another called Kim “beautiful.”

Before Kim posted her latest photo, she shared a yearbook pic of herself from the time when she was in 9th grade and it prompted fans to admit they think she looked just like her youngest daughter Chicago, 2. Although she was very young, the pic clearly showed Kim’s all natural beauty as she sported chin-length hair and minimal makeup.

Wyoming 🏔

In addition to sharing pics of Saint and her younger self, Kim has shared many pics of her kids, including Chicago, her youngest son Psalm, 9 months, and her oldest daughter North, 6. One of her other recent pics included one with North when she was dropping the cute little girl off at school. In contrast to her yearbook photo, fans thought North looked just like her dad Kanye West, 42.