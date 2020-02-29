Kim Kardashian’s 9th Grade Yearbook Pic Has Fans Thinking She’s Daughter Chicago’s Twin

Kim Kardashian posted a throwback photo from her high school yearbook, and fans are losing their minds because she looks just like her daughter Chicago!

Kim Kardashian just shared a MAJOR throwback pic, and fans can’t believe how much she looks like her daughter Chicago. The Skims founder, 39, took to Instagram on Feb. 28 to post a snap from her ninth grade yearbook, and it proved she is such a natural beauty. Kim wears a black polo in the headshot, and rocks a super short bob with one strand of hair on her face. Although it appears her lips are lined and her eyebrows are filled out, she’s wearing very little makeup and looks totally flawless. Fans and friends were quick to notice the parallels between her and two-year-old daughter Chicago.

Younger sis Khloe Kardashian, 35, commented, “Omg!!!!!! You and chi are literal twins,” while Tracy Nguyen Romulus, her hubby Kanye West‘s publicist also noticed the parallels. “Chi Chi is your twin!!!!!” she wrote. Dozens of other fans also couldn’t believe how similar the mother-daughter duo looked as youngsters. Kim truly has the most adorable mini-me! Chicago recently celebrated her second birthday, and proud mom Kim threw her the cutest Minnie Mouse themed party!

In a pic shared on her aunt Kylie Jenner‘s Instagram Story, Chicago is wearing a Minnie Mouse headband with pink, polka dot bow, and also has her face painted to resemble Minnie. It appears that the party was a painting party, too, as Chi is in front of an easel with a paintbrush in the images. As for decorations, there was a massive pink and white cake, adorned with flowers and a giant Minnie Mouse figurine on top. The cake sat atop a table that was filled with cookie platters, as well as red, pink and white roses. Chicago’s name was also written on the wall in the classic Disney font.

Kim also revealed recently that her mini-me LOVES dogs! The proud mom gushed over her daughter’s love for one big white pup, in particular, in post on Instagram on February 26. “My Chi girl loves doggies!!!” Kim captioned the post of Chicago and the pup outside in a large grassy area. The first photo captured Chi Chi smiling, with the second and third snaps show her hugging and petting her furry friend. Chicago, who was dressed in all black with matching sneakers, rocked a small top knot with the rest of her curls down. Our hearts!

Chicago is Kim and Kanye West’s third child, coming after her older siblings North West, 6, and Saint West, 4. Her younger brother, Psalm West, turns one in May. They’re seriously the most adorable family, we can’t wait to see more pics as these youngsters grow up!