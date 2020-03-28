Halle Berry, 53, Goes Makeup-Free During 2nd Week Of Self-Quarantine & Fans Call Her ‘Beautiful’

Halle Berry took to Instagram to share a fresh-faced photo of herself smiling and wearing a headscarf as she attempted to lift her fans up with a ‘filling’ keto recipe of cheesy bacon ranch chicken.

Halle Berry, 53, attempted to lift her fans’ spirits a bit in the midst of self-quarantine on Mar. 27 when she shared a happy makeup-free photo of herself to Instagram along with one of her favorite recipes. The actress looked as gorgeous as ever as she smiled in the photo while wearing a headscarf and holding up a plate that had a piece of keto-friendly cheesy bacon ranch chicken on it.

“Welcome back to another #FitnessFriday, #Quarantine edition. I’m on day 15 and my head scarf game is strong right now (who has time for a hair do?) 😂,” she captioned the pic. “Since I don’t have my trusty spirit animal @peterleethomas with me right now, I thought I would give y’all one of my go-to #Keto recipes… Cheesy Bacon Ranch Chicken. This baby is filling, easy to make, requires only a few ingredients and is next level DELICIOUS. If you want to see me make it for you, check stories to join the #QuarantineKitchen and let me know what you think! Happy Friday and HANG in there! ♥️”

It didn’t take long for Halle’s many followers to write positive comments about her post in the comments section. “Looking beautiful!😘😘😘❤️❤️,” one fan wrote while another called her “so adorable 😍🥺.” Others commented on how “delicious” the piece of chicken looked and one said she “is an inspiration.” There were also plenty of hear-eyed emojis for the lovely lady.

This isn’t the first time Halle has shared a photo of herself at home in quarantine so she can help stop the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. The day before her latest post, on Mar. 26, she posted a closeup pic of herself with a different headscarf on as she held up a glass of wine. “Wine…Because no great story started with a salad. 🍷,” she cheekily captioned it.