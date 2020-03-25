Kendall Jenner Claps Back After She’s Accused Of Not Being In Quarantine: ‘I’m Staying Home’

After a hater accused Kendall Jenner of breaking quarantine rules, the model fired back and made sure her fans knew that she IS practicing social distancing during this time.

Kendall Jenner posted a photo of one of her cars on her Instagram Story on March 24 with the caption, “Just had to start her up.” The image was quite worrisome to some of the model’s fans, who thought that she was driving somewhere, despite strict quarantine and social distancing regulations that are in effect in California. “UHMMMM NO, stay home @KendallJenner,” one person wrote on Twitter. Kendall does not respond to haters often, but she felt this warranted a response, due to the serious nature of the topic.

“Of course I’m staying home!!” Kendall wrote. “Taking this quarantine v seriously…but also not a bad idea to get some fresh air as long as you keep a safe distance from others and follow all the guidelines :) everyone stay healthy.” She concluded her message with some red heart emojis. Kendall actually was photographed getting some fresh air during the quarantine on March 18. She was seen driving her convertible around town with a friend, who she appears to be isolating with during this time.

The KarJenner family has been extremely vocal about how important it is to quarantine and social distance amidst this coronavirus outbreak. Kylie Jenner was even called on by the Surgeon General to inform her fans about the severity of the situation, and she has not taken that advice lightly. Almost every day, Kylie has let her hundreds of millions of followers know that she’s been quarantined, and urged them to do the same.

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian recently revealed that the KarJenner family is all quarantined separately during this time. Of course, they’re missing each other quite a bit, but are aware of how necessary it is to social distance. Kim actually reunited with her mom, Kris Jenner, on March 23, but they stayed a safe six feet apart while spending time together.