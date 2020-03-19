Kendall Jenner Gets Fresh Air During Quarantine By Cruising Around L.A. In Her Convertible

After being cooped up inside while quarantining, Kendall Jenner took in some sunshine by driving around with a friend in her convertible on March 18.

Kendall Jenner is spending her coronavirus quarantine with some friends, and they got out of the house for a drive on March 18. Kendall was photographed driving her vintage convertible down the streets of L.A., with a pal in the front seat. She wore a sweatshirt and sunglasses, with her hair pulled back into a half ponytail. Being outdoors was likely a welcome reprieve for the model, who has been practicing social distancing like hundreds of other celebrities during this time.

On the evening of March 18, Kendall also took to Instagram to post a photo of herself and two friends hanging outside in the backyard and taking in the nighttime air. It’s unclear how many people she has joining her during this quarantine, but it definitely seems like she has some good company! Meanwhile, Kendall’s sister, Kim Kardashian, revealed on Instagram that the entire KarJenner family has decided to social distance from each other, which means they haven’t been together in DAYS.

“[I] miss my sisters but we are all social distancing and all staying away from each other, separately self quarantined,” Kim explained. “It’s hard but we have to do this for our safety and for everyone else’s.” Kylie Jenner also revealed on Instagram that she’s been quarantined for six days as of March 18, and admitted that her pregnancy prepared her for this because she “didn’t leave the house for eight months.”

It’s unclear when the quarantine suggestions and regulations across the United States will be lifted. For now, cruising around in a convertible definitely seems like an ideal way to get some fresh air, though!