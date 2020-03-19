See Pic
Hollywood Life

Kendall Jenner Gets Fresh Air During Quarantine By Cruising Around L.A. In Her Convertible

kendall jenner
Stoianov-SPOT / BACKGRID
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kaia Gerber, Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne grocery shop in West Hollywood. In seeming defiance of recommendations to keep distance from people in light of the current Covid-19 scare, the trio engaged in a group hug while inside the store but did wear protective gloves while out before walking out to load up their purchases. Despite the worldwide panic over the virus, the group appeared in great spirits as they shopped together. Pictured: Kaia Gerber BACKGRID USA 15 MARCH 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - So much for social distancing! As the CDC issued new recommendations limiting the size of gatherings on Sunday, in it's continuous effort to safeguard civilians against the spread of coronavirus, Kaia Gerber, Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne were spotted on a group grocery shopping trip in West Hollywood. In seeming defiance of recommendations to keep distance from people and recommendations of "hand hygiene and social distancing,” Cara was seen rubbing her nose and touching her mouth while girlfriend Ashley appeared to take more caution, wearing surgical gloves the entire time. Kaia Gerber could be seen wiping down with the what may be the most coveted consumer good at the moment, Clorox wipes! The trio were even spotted sharing a group hug while inside the store. Despite the worldwide panic, the group appeared in great spirits and determined to make the most of the situation seemingly preparing for a self quarantine with friends! Pictured: Kaia Gerber, Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson BACKGRID USA 15 MARCH 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Sophia Bush makes safety a priority as she leaves her local whole foods with a cart full of groceries amid COVID-19 crisis!. 16 Mar 2020 Pictured: Sophia Bush. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA631080_013.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Sophia Bush makes safety a priority as she leaves her local whole foods with a cart full of groceries amid COVID-19 crisis!. 16 Mar 2020 Pictured: Sophia Bush. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA631080_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 11 Photos.
Deputy Editor of New York City

After being cooped up inside while quarantining, Kendall Jenner took in some sunshine by driving around with a friend in her convertible on March 18.

Kendall Jenner is spending her coronavirus quarantine with some friends, and they got out of the house for a drive on March 18. Kendall was photographed driving her vintage convertible down the streets of L.A., with a pal in the front seat. She wore a sweatshirt and sunglasses, with her hair pulled back into a half ponytail. Being outdoors was likely a welcome reprieve for the model, who has been practicing social distancing like hundreds of other celebrities during this time.

On the evening of March 18, Kendall also took to Instagram to post a photo of herself and two friends hanging outside in the backyard and taking in the nighttime air. It’s unclear how many people she has joining her during this quarantine, but it definitely seems like she has some good company! Meanwhile, Kendall’s sister, Kim Kardashian, revealed on Instagram that the entire KarJenner family has decided to social distance from each other, which means they haven’t been together in DAYS.

“[I] miss my sisters but we are all social distancing and all staying away from each other, separately self quarantined,” Kim explained. “It’s hard but we have to do this for our safety and for everyone else’s.” Kylie Jenner also revealed on Instagram that she’s been quarantined for six days as of March 18, and admitted that her pregnancy prepared her for this because she “didn’t leave the house for eight months.”

kendall jenner
Stoianov-SPOT / BACKGRID

It’s unclear when the quarantine suggestions and regulations across the United States will be lifted. For now, cruising around in a convertible definitely seems like an ideal way to get some fresh air, though!