Selena Gomez Goes Makeup-Free & Rocks A Latex Glove While Getting Fresh Air During Quarantine

Selena Gomez headed to a workout in LA on April 1 when she went completely makeup-free & rocked a latex glove to protect herself!

Selena Gomez, 27, took a break from the self-quarantine as she headed to a workout in LA on April 1 rocking a latex glove. Sels looked casual and fabulous when she opted out of any makeup, choosing to throw her hair up into a messy bun. She chose not to wear any makeup, letting her gorgeous natural face speak for itself. As for her outfit, she threw on a pair of light blue drawstring sweatpants with a tight white cropped Vanna Youngstein Cara Mia Tank and a pair of Puma Rs-X3 Plas Tech Sneakers. She rocked the matching sweatshirt which she held up to cover her face.

Sels has been going makeup-free a lot during self-quarantine and the star has been posting a ton of naturally beautiful selfies on Instagram. Just the other day on March 31 she posted a slew of photos of herself in a matching gray sweatsuit with no makeup on and her curly hair pulled back into a ponytail.

Tons of celebs have been opting to go makeup-free during this quarantine and ditching their glam for more casual looks. Vanessa Hudgens, 31, went au naturel while quarantined and she took to Instagram on March 16 to show off her voluminous, super curly natural hair. She posted a boomerang video of her shaking her natural hair which was down in beach waves. Vanessa captioned the video, “Not even gonna try to do my hair with this weather lol sooo this is what it’s gonna be.”

We love that Selena went makeup-free and it just goes to show that celebrities are just like us. To see all of the celebs going au naturel during the self-quarantine, click through the gallery above!